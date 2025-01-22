Navigating the process of buying or selling a business can feel daunting for entrepreneurs. That's where Transworld Business Advisors excels, offering expertise that simplifies complex transactions. Ranked #57 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 and the top performer in the business services category, Transworld has earned its place as a trusted leader in the industry.

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 57

57 Number of units: 486

486 Change in units: +52.4% over 3 years

+52.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $97,000-$122,000

Transworld specializes in business brokerage, franchise consulting and franchise development, making it a one-stop shop for those looking to take the next step in business ownership. With a network of more than 300 offices worldwide, Transworld connects buyers and sellers across industries and provides the tools and strategies to ensure successful outcomes.

Transworld's comprehensive training and support are critical for franchise owners. New franchisees gain access to proven systems, cutting-edge marketing strategies and a network of experienced advisors who help them thrive in their local markets. Transworld's model emphasizes relationship-building, ensuring franchisees become trusted advisors in their communities.

The brand's growth reflects the increasing demand for professional guidance in business transactions. Whether helping a retiring business owner find the right buyer or guiding an aspiring entrepreneur toward their dream opportunity, Transworld creates meaningful connections that drive economic success. By leveraging its extensive network, industry expertise and personalized approach, Transworld facilitates transactions that not only meet financial goals but also align with the unique aspirations and needs of its clients. This focus on creating mutually beneficial outcomes has cemented Transworld's reputation as a trusted partner in the business brokerage industry.

Transworld Business Advisors offers a rewarding franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs passionate about helping others achieve their goals. Backed by decades of experience, a strong global network and a proven track record, Transworld is more than a business — it's a platform for empowering entrepreneurs to succeed.

