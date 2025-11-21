The Top Franchises for Veterans in 2025

This story appears in the November 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Are you a veteran or active-duty member of the U.S. military in search of your next mission? A franchise might just be the perfect fit. In fact, many franchisors actively seek to recruit veterans — because they know that a veteran’s leadership and team-building skills, determination, familiarity with following established playbooks, and ability to adapt to challenges can make them ideal candidates for franchise ownership. One of the ways these companies attract veterans (and thank them for their service) is by offering incentives, usually in the form of franchise fee discounts, to make it easier for them to get into business.

If business ownership sounds like an attractive follow-up to your military career, start your search here with our list of the top franchises for veterans. We rank these companies by first collecting data on what incentives they offer to veterans, how many of their units are veteran-owned, whether they offer any franchise giveaways for veterans, whether they have any veterans on their leadership teams, and more. Along with all of those factors, we also take into account each company’s 2025 Franchise 500 score — which is based on an analysis of 150-plus data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability — to determine this final ranking of the top 150 franchise brands offering opportunities to veterans.

Remember, this list is not intended as an endorsement of any particular company; it’s simply a starting point for your own research. It’s vital to do your homework before investing in any franchise opportunity, to make sure that it’s the right one for your skills, goals, and values. Once you’ve found a brand that interests you, be sure to read its legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees before making your final decision.

Ask a Veteran

Jeff Meyer of Express Employment Professionals

After 25 years in the Air Force, Jeff Meyer and his wife chose Express Employment Professionals for their second act, opening their staffing agency in San Antonio, Texas, in 2013.

Why did you choose Express Employment Professionals?

My wife and I wanted something we could do together after 25 years of separations. And as a military family, we always felt a sense of purpose in what we were doing, and we didn’t want to give that up. Express Employment Professionals filled both needs for us.

How has your military experience helped you as a franchisee?

In the Air Force, we lived by some core values: integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do. My wife and I brought these same values to our business, creating a team culture based on them, and ensuring we developed trust and respect with our customers by living them every day.

What advice would you give to other veterans considering franchise ownership?

Do your research. Make sure your values align with the organization you are going to own and represent. Most importantly, be prepared to work in the business and become the expert in your new life that you became in your military career field.

Bobby Moore of Smoothie King

Bobby Moore served eight years in the Army and more than 20 years in law enforcement before opening his first Smoothie King in 2014. Now he owns six stores in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Why did you choose Smoothie King?

Health and wellness has always been a passion of mine, and I admired how the brand promotes healthier lifestyles in a way that’s approachable. My wife, Pamela, and I met years ago working at a Burger King, and we used to dream about building something together. Smoothie King brought that dream full circle as it’s a family business now, with my wife, son, and daughter all involved.

How has your military experience helped you as a franchisee?

My time in the service taught me how to lead by example, mentor others, and stay resilient, which are all skills I draw on every day as a franchisee.

What advice would you give to other veterans considering franchise ownership?

Start by finding your “why.” In the military, you learn that having a clear mission and purpose keeps you focused. The same is true in franchising. If you know why you want to be a business owner, that purpose will carry you through the challenges and keep you motivated to succeed.

Marisa L. Mason of Hotworx

Marisa L. Mason has served in the Navy for 20 years — and counting. While still active-duty, she recently opened her Hotworx studio in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Why did you choose Hotworx?

In 2016, I ruptured my patella tendon. My orthopedic surgeon recommended Hotworx to aid my recovery, and before long, it became part of my daily life. It completely transformed my body, my mindset, and my outlook on wellness. I wanted to share with others the same life-changing results I had experienced.

How has your military experience helped you as a franchisee?

As a Senior Chief Petty Officer, leading and mentoring sailors has been my calling, and those skills have carried directly into business ownership. My service has taught me to adapt quickly, push through setbacks, and trust the process.

What advice would you give to other veterans (or current members of the armed forces) considering franchise ownership?

Do not wait, just take the leap. I began my franchise journey three years before my proposed retirement, while juggling the responsibilities of a senior leader and a mother. Life will always be busy, so if you are waiting for “the perfect time,” it will never come.

Caitlin Olson of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Caitlin Olson served as a Captain in the Air Force for nine years, before joining her parents in opening a Jeremiah’s Italian Ice shop in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2022.

Why did you choose Jeremiah’s Italian Ice?

Jeremiah’s was a brand and experience I grew up on, as my family often visited the original location in Florida. It’s something that became such an integral part of my life, and I wanted to be able to create those experiences and traditions for other families.

How has your military experience helped you as a franchisee?

Some people laugh when I explain that I went from operating nuclear weapons to selling frozen desserts. But the transition has been more natural than you’d think! Just as in the military, even small details can have a big impact, and daily operations are essential to overall success.

What advice would you give to other veterans considering franchise ownership?

Find a brand you’re truly passionate about! It will be difficult to stay motivated and put in the necessary effort if you’re not fully committed to the brand and its culture. You will be pouring your blood, sweat, and tears into the business, so make sure it’s one you genuinely care about.