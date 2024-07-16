AI can be used to streamline and supplement all kinds of processes that have long frustrated business owners. Here are a few examples.

This story appears in the July 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

AI helps with recruiting.

Recruiting used to be a major pain point for Barge Design Solutions, an engineering and architecture firm based in Nashville, Tennessee. "There's never been such a thing as a people pipeline," CEO Bob Higgins says. "We don't have 10 people waiting for every job we post — we have to go find them." Then Higgins wondered if AI could help.

He and his HR team overhauled the company's entire recruiting process over a few weeks. Using OpenAI's ChatGPT, they made job postings as search-friendly and appealing to job-seekers as possible. They also used ChatGPT to update their interview questions, and used a proprietary AI tool to search for external candidates that shared characteristics with the firm's top-performing employees.