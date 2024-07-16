This story appears in the July 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's easy to forget that on the day ChatGPT came out, we all basically woke up with superpowers. Now anyone can code, create images, write faster, make videos, better understand human behavior, and learn about any topic under the sun. This is incredibly valuable for businesses.

Everyone's talking about artificial intelligence, but few are taking advantage of it. I believe that entrepreneurs who incorporate AI tools into their businesses are going to reap significant rewards over the long run. AI will help you develop new products, make better decisions, and build better businesses with less capital.

I've seen this firsthand in my business, and in the businesses of the people I work with. I run a media company called Every, and AI has transformed every part of our workflow, from our internal processes to the way we produce our content. It's leveled up our employees in ways that would have previously been impossible. I also consult on AI with mid-to-large-sized companies, and have a podcast called AI & I, where I talk to founders, executives, and investors about how they use AI in their work and in their lives.