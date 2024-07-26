This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

After I Screwed Up My Webinar, I Realized Disasters Can Be 'Accidental Experiments' The whole debacle showed me another way of looking at unexpected setbacks.

By Jason Feifer Edited by Frances Dodds

This story appears in the July 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When things go wrong, ask yourself this question: Did I just run an accidental experiment?

The answer might be yes. And once you realize this, you'll feel a lot better.

Because here's the thing: Mistakes suck. But the "accidental experiment" concept completely reframes them. It gives you something to ponder, explore, and learn from.

The rest of this article is locked.

Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account? Sign In