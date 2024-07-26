The whole debacle showed me another way of looking at unexpected setbacks.

When things go wrong, ask yourself this question: Did I just run an accidental experiment?

The answer might be yes. And once you realize this, you'll feel a lot better.

Because here's the thing: Mistakes suck. But the "accidental experiment" concept completely reframes them. It gives you something to ponder, explore, and learn from.