This story appears in the July 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Most businesses are only as good as their employees, and sometimes they're much better off because of one particular employee. The delightful thing is that we don't always know who these magical unicorns will be until we hire them. Sometimes it's a full-time position we aren't sure was necessary; sometimes it's a freelance expert we thought might be a waste of money. And yet, very often, these people can change everything. Here, six business leaders share the hires that surprised them in the best way.

Related: Nearly Half of U.S. Employees Indulge in This Controversial Habit While Working Their 9-5, New Research Reveals

1. A project manager who enables innovation