Key Takeaways Distributed teams make sensitive company data more vulnerable, as remote employees often use personal devices, unsecured connections and weak passwords.

Implementing strong security practices — like multi-factor authentication, endpoint protection, training and SOPs — can significantly reduce risks.

Implementing a zero-trust architecture, using standardized protocols, building a culture of shared responsibility and periodic reviews can help you safeguard information without breaking your budget.

While the internet had already made it possible for teams to work in different locations, it wasn’t until the Covid-19 pandemic that remote work became extremely widespread — so much so, many companies are now finding it difficult to bring their teams back into the office.

Since then, apart from the new reality of remote teams working together and all the communication hassles that come with it, distributed teams also make sensitive company information more vulnerable to attacks.

Risks associated with distributed teams

Remote teams can have access to client lists, project details, financial data, patents and much more. However, even if they use a single company server or some shared space, there is an increased vulnerability.

For example, team members working from home use their Wi-Fi networks or even personal devices to access company accounts. Coupled with weak passwords and the use of unsecured connections, the risks for corporate data can be enormous.

Therefore, a simple data breach can result in significant financial losses for the company, reputational damage and potentially regulatory and legal penalties.

Prevent data breaches among distributed teams

Strong access controls and authentication: The simplest way to minimize data breaches is to provide role-based access to important data. Not everyone in the team needs to have access to company financials or client lists. Also, ensure multi-factor authentication on all data channels and at various levels, since password protection is not enough.

Endpoint security: Teams must have access to antivirus and anti-malware tools. For optimal protection, ensure these are activated at all times and updated regularly.

Provide training: Teams should be made aware of basic phishing scams and should take part in mandatory training to protect themselves and the company data. This can be part of the employee onboarding process or even before a specific project begins.

Use secure collaborative tools: Make sure teams use secure collaborative tools. Encrypted communication channels or VPNs, for example, can make networks more secure.

Remote team polices: At the end of the day, companies need to build policies and SOPs that distributed teams need to follow for the sole purpose of protecting data.

Prevent data loss among distributed teams

Data backup and recovery planning: Distributed teams should have automated backups and at least one location with a physical backup in case of an unprecedented outage or attacks. Companies should also have data recovery procedures and protocols that go into effect as soon as a disaster hits.

Device management: Depending on a company’s budget, they can provide remote teams with dedicated, encrypted devices. If that’s not a possibility, there can be endpoint monitoring on devices and even remote wipe-out capabilities in case the device is lost or stolen.

Controlling costs while protecting company data

Data protection protocols, including meeting regulatory compliance, seem like an added expense or another chore — until your company suffers from an attack or loses data.

Data is one of the biggest assets a company has, and you need to treat it as such. Your company will need to invest in data protection, and your operational costs will increase; this is a given. While there are no shortcuts to protecting data, there are a couple of ways you can make it financially efficient.

Proactive cost management: Once data protection is an integral part of a company’s operations, it’s important to take a holistic view. Your company will need to set up basic infrastructure for distributed teams. This can include the cloud services you use, the antivirus software, hardware back-ups, dedicated devices, etc.

The company can save a lot of money if it can find reliable and cost-effective suppliers and partners. You can either save costs at initial implementation or even on monthly subscriptions. Some small businesses even rely on open-source alternatives that cost a fraction of industry standards. The technology/security head, the finance department and the upper management can work together to ensure robust systems at a satisfactory price.

Reactive cost management: In case of a data breach or a malware attack, proper protocols, i.e., an incident response plan, can help minimize damages and losses.

It might be a good idea to use a managed security service provider (MSSPs). These are digital security providers that offer 24/7 surveillance, threat detection and monitoring of your data. Doing this in-house is extremely expensive, and a provider can ensure the company works on its core business with peace of mind.

The idea for any company is to strategically invest in preventing data breaches and losses to reduce the chances of expensive reactive measures.

Best practices for distributed teams without breaking the budget

Implement a zero-trust security architecture: A zero-trust security architecture is built around the premise that no user, network, device or tool can be inherently trusted. All security measures, checks and balances, monitoring and evaluation of the security system are based on this principle. This ensures a robust IT system built from the ground up to manage data security.

Use standardized security protocols and software: Make sure everyone in the team follows a single security protocol and a set of similar SOPs. Also, everyone must use the same tools to work, communicate and manage data.

Build a culture of shared responsibility: Encourage everyone in the team to understand the implications of a data loss and be open when issues arise.

Periodic reviews: Testing your overall security and readiness is important. Run stress tests, multiple virtual scenarios, retrain employees, update software and tools, and make this a general part of your business operations.

Despite a trend in corporate America to bring everyone back in the office, remote teams are here to stay. As more and more complex projects are managed by distributed teams, there is a need to set aside an annual budget that ensures the protection of the company’s data. The idea is simple: Invest in prevention, implement policies, adapt to threats, but be prepared for the worst.