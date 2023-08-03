Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

How These Two Rockstars Rocked The Skincare Industry Entrepreneur+ will be hosting a special Q&A with the brilliant minds behind the brand, Mother Science.

By Entrepreneur Staff

If the only thing holding you back from capitalizing on your great ideas is fear of rejection or a lack of industry knowledge, then you'll want to hear what the co-founders of Mother Science have to say. They took massive risks, and it paid off. If you're a subscriber, keep reading! But if you are not yet subscribed to Entrepreneur+, follow this link for one-month free to access this article and event.

Both famous musicians, Mike Einziger (guitarist of the rock band Incubus) & Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger (rock violinist who collaborated with Hans Zimmer and Aretha Franklin), learned to adapt their skills and became innovators in a completely different industry.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Leadership Marketing Networking Events Skincare Premium

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Treat People the Way You Want to be Treated': Pilot Goes Viral For Rant Directed at 'Selfish' Passengers

The American Airlines pilot wasn't tolerating any unruly behavior.

By Emily Rella
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Leadership

Why I Ran 48 Miles in 48 Hours to Improve My Business

A friend asked me to run a 48-mile running challenge, and I never expected that it would help me grow and improve my business.

By Nicole Bernard
Business News

Don't Do These 3 Things on LinkedIn. Recruiters Will 'Spot Them From a Mile Off.'

Make sure you're not making these common professional faux pas that can scare off hiring managers before you even land an interview.

By Frances Dodds
Thought Leaders

Your Top 10 Business Building Tips from Shaquille O'Neal, Amy Porterfield, Pat Flynn and More

10 experts share their best advice on how to get unstuck and multiply your revenue.

By Terry Rice
Business News

'So Entitled': Pizza Delivery Man Curses Out Woman For Only Tipping $5

The woman ordered her pizza through DoorDash.

By Emily Rella