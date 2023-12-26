Rounding up the best people we met through our members-only Q&As.

We've met a lot of influential CEOs, founders, and celebrities this year through Entrepreneur+ subscriber-only events. Here are some of the best moments from these interviews this year — in no particular order:

1. Shopify's President on what's changing online

Harley Finkelstein sat down with us to discuss the best ways to grow your e-commerce business. Here are some top insights: