Last week, we sat down with Mita Mallick, bestselling author and LinkedIn Top Voice, to hear her top strategies for staying relevant on the platform. Known for her highly engaging content, Mallick shared actionable tips anyone can use to grow their presence quickly and effectively. Below is a summarized list of her best advice.

How often to post:

Mallick says you don't need to flood the platform, but you do need to show up. She suggests aiming for seven posts a week. But starting smaller, with three times a week, is also great. She says the most important part is providing value for your followers and LinkedIn friends. Don't post unless you have something meaningful to share.

Engagement is everything:

LinkedIn's algorithm is always shifting. It's no longer enough to "post and ghost." Your activity is measured not just by what you publish, but by how you engage with others. Mallick says it's important to engage and leave thoughtful comments. Instead of just writing "Congrats," add insights or reflections that continue the conversation.

She says that LinkedIn pays attention to what type of comments you leave and that this is one of your best opportunities to signal to the algorithm that you are an active member and that your content and profile should be prioritized on other people's feeds.

Define your content pillars:

Mallick recommends structuring your posts around three pillars:

Pillar 1: The number one thing you want to be known for (e.g., leadership, sales or any specific expertise).

Pillar 2: A secondary theme that builds depth to your presence and what topics and industry news you care about. Take stances and give insights on the things happening around you and others.

Pillar 3: Personal content that lets people see the human behind the work —travel reflections, client moments or daily experiences. About 20% of your content should fall into this category.

Create signature posts:

Mallick says one of the best things you can do is keep your human and storytelling sides readily available for followers. AI-generated content is everywhere, so the more authentic you can be, the more people will care about what you post. They can tell you are taking time out of your day to connect with people on the platform.

Additionally, Mallick says go back to the basics from high school English classes: Lead with a powerful first line and don't bury the hook. Always include a call-to-action, like asking readers if they've faced something similar.

Make the most of comments:

Comments are gold, according to Mallick. Not only do they boost engagement, they also give insight into your audience. They can tell you where followers work and could lead to potential opportunities down the road. Mallick does speaking engagements, so she uses her comment sections to see what companies and industries are paying attention to her, and to see if there is a good match for thought leadership moments.

Posting strategy tips

Don't edit your post in the first 90 minutes; LinkedIn rewards patience.

Don't be afraid to repost and repurpose content that performed well.

Prioritize progress over perfection. Growth happens over time.

Be authentic and human.

Is LinkedIn Premium worth it?

It depends on your goals. For Mallick, Premium is valuable because it allows her to DM people directly, which supports her speaking and book promotion goals. For others, the subscription may not be necessary.

Mallick says decide what you want to be known for, create content that supports that vision and engage thoughtfully with others along the way.

