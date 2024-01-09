Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With more than 900 million members on the LinkedIn platform, you might wonder how you can stand out. Indeed many set up their profile and never use it as the task of where to start and how to be heard sees insurmountable.

Yet, in today's competitive job market, having a strong and visible presence on LinkedIn is essential for professionals looking to advance their careers and build valuable connections. In this comprehensive article, I will explore 10 proven strategies to optimise your LinkedIn profile and increase your visibility on the platform. By implementing these techniques, you will enhance your personal brand, attract more relevant connections and potentially unlock new career opportunities.

1. Complete your profile.

To make a lasting impression on LinkedIn, it is crucial to have a complete and professional profile. Your profile serves as your online C.V. and should highlight your skills, experiences, and achievements. Follow these steps to optimise and polish your profile.

Profile photo and header image: Linkedin research shows that just having a picture makes your profile 14 times more likely to be viewed by others. Start by adding a high-quality, professional profile photo that reflects your personal brand and showcases your unique personality but to make yourself rank higher in searches, rename the photo file with a keyword for your role eg. financialadviser.jpeg

Compelling headline: Craft a compelling headline that captures the essence of your expertise and attracts the attention of potential connections. Use keywords relevant to your industry to optimise your headline for search visibility and remember that only the first 40 characters show when you comment on a post so start your headline with the value that you bring eg. delivering increased ROI on…

Featured Section: Utilise the Featured Section on your profile to showcase your most impressive posts, articles, or media files. This section allows you to highlight your expertise and engage your audience with valuable content. Think out the box: Turn your LinkedIn recommendations into images and add them to your featured section.

'About' section and work experience: Craft a well-written summary that provides an overview of your professional background, skills, and achievements. Use relevant keywords to optimise your summary for search rankings. In the work experience section, highlight your accomplishments rather than just listing your job resp. responsibilities. Quantify your achievements using numbers and data whenever possible and add your contact details again here to make it as easy as possible for people to reach you. Include a definite call to action eg. If you would like to chat about…contact me here.

2. LinkedIn Creator Mode.

Enable the LinkedIn "Creator Mode" to enhance your profile's visibility. This feature enables you to share content directly on your profile, positioning you as a thought leader in your industry.

3. Utilise relevant keywords.

To improve your visibility on LinkedIn, it is crucial to incorporate relevant keywords throughout your profile. These keywords help LinkedIn's algorithm understand your expertise and connect you with relevant professionals.

List your skills in the Skills section of your profile. Use industry-specific keywords to increase your chances of appearing in relevant search results and then follow up and request endorsements from colleagues and connections to validate your expertise in these areas.

Enhance your profile with rich media content, such as videos, presentations, or articles, that showcase your skills and expertise. Optimise the titles, descriptions, and tags of these multimedia elements with relevant keywords to improve their visibility in LinkedIn searches.

4. Highlight your accomplishments.

When optimising your LinkedIn profile, it is crucial to focus on highlighting your accomplishments rather than just your job responsibilities. By quantifying your achievements and showcasing your unique contributions, you can stand out from the competition.

In the work experience section, provide detailed descriptions of your accomplishments in each role. Use specific numbers, metrics, and data to quantify the impact of your work. For example, mention the percentage increase in sales revenue or the number of clients you successfully managed.

If you have received any awards, accolades or recognition in your field, be sure to highlight them in the Awards section of your profile. This demonstrates your credibility and expertise to potential employers or clients.

Furthermore, request recommendations from colleagues, supervisors, or clients to showcase your professional reputation and credibility. Positive recommendations can significantly enhance your profile's visibility and attract the attention of potential connections.

5. Engage with others.

Active engagement is key to building connections and increasing your visibility on LinkedIn. By participating in conversations, sharing content, and engaging with other users, you can expand your network and establish yourself as a valuable contributor.

Join LinkedIn groups relevant to your industry or areas of interest. Engage in group discussions by sharing valuable insights, answering questions, and providing helpful resources. Active participation in groups can help you expand your network, gain visibility, and establish yourself as an authority in your field.

6. Share relevant content.

It goes without saying that sharing valuable and relevant content is an effective way to position yourself as an industry expert and increase your visibility on LinkedIn.

Industry insights and trends: These demonstrate your expertise and keep your connections informed about the latest developments in your industry.

Original content: Create and share your original content, such as blog posts, articles, or videos and be sure to optimise your content with relevant keywords and hashtags for better visibility.

Visual content: Include visual content, such as infographics, images, or videos, in your posts. Visuals are highly engaging and can capture the attention of your audience. Use captions, descriptions, and hashtags to optimise the discoverability of your visual content.

7. Customise your LinkedIn URL.

Customising your LinkedIn URL can make it easier for people to find and connect with you. A custom URL is more memorable and professional than the default LinkedIn URL. Follow these steps to customize your LinkedIn URL.

Edit Your Public Profile & URL: Log in to your LinkedIn account and click on your profile picture in the top right corner of the page. Select "View Profile" from the dropdown menu. On your profile page, click on the "Edit public profile & URL" button on the right-hand side of the page. Under the "Edit your custom URL" section, click on the "Edit" button. In the pop-up window, type in your desired custom URL and click "Save" to finalise the changes.

8. Get recommendations.

Recommendations play a significant role in building trust and credibility on LinkedIn. Request recommendations from colleagues, supervisors, or clients who can vouch for your skills and expertise. Positive recommendations can enhance your visibility and attract the attention of potential connections.

To strengthen your professional relationships, consider offering recommendations to colleagues, supervisors, or clients who have made a positive impact on your career. By providing thoughtful and sincere recommendations, you can foster goodwill and encourage reciprocation.

9. Keep your profile updated.

Regularly updating your LinkedIn profile is essential to maintain relevance and visibility. Keep your profile current by adding new skills, experiences, and accomplishments. Additionally, leverage LinkedIn's "Celebrate an occasion" feature to share significant milestones or achievements with your network.

10. Add a LinkedIn Services Page.

To add a LinkedIn Services Page to your personal profile, navigate to the "Open to" section at the top of your LinkedIn profile and select 'Providing Services'. From here, you can create your Services Page by detailing the services you offer, your expertise, and your contact information. This addition is particularly beneficial for freelancers and independent professionals, as it significantly enhances visibility to potential clients. By showcasing your services directly on your profile, you make it easier for prospective clients to understand what you offer and how to reach you, thereby increasing the likelihood of generating new business leads and opportunities.

Conclusion

By implementing these 10 effective strategies, you can optimise your LinkedIn profile for maximum visibility and engagement, both within LinkedIn and on public search engines. Remember to be authentic, professional, and proactive in your interactions on the platform. Engage with others, share valuable content, and continuously update your profile to stay relevant and stand out in the competitive LinkedIn landscape. Utilise the power of LinkedIn to build valuable connections, attract new opportunities and advance your career in 2024.