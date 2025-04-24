This Couple Used ChatGPT to Create a $75K Side Hustle — Learn How They Did It Two married doctors used ChatGPT to create a complete go-to-market strategy, and it worked.
Lee Kojanis is an oral surgeon. Daniele Orellana is a pediatric dentist. When they aren't seeing patients, they're bootstrapping a business around a product they couldn't find anywhere else: an ergonomic sponge that doesn't shatter wine glasses.
With no experience in creating consumer goods, Kojanis and Orellana used ChatGPT to help them create a product that is now on track to earn $75,000 this year. Join us in an exclusive Entrepreneur+ workshop where the doctors will share the exact prompts they used to turn their idea into a successful side hustle.
This Q&A is for subscribers only. If you are not yet a member, sign up today for $1/week. Cancel anytime.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In