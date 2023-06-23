If social media feels like just fluff for your business, here's what you need to do to make it profitable.

Many execs or small business owners think social media is complete fluff — and for most businesses, it is.

And when they say fluff, they don't mean to say it's pointless. It's well-documented that social media is a powerful tool. The skepticism with investing in social media is that it can be a coin toss if there is a return on investment (ROI).