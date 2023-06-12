CEO Johnny Warström has advised companies like Apple, Accenture and many more. Here's what he's taught them about having meetings that matter, and how to increase employee engagement and effectiveness.

Ten years ago, Johnny Warström and his cofounder Niklas Ingvar got sick of sitting through meetings where no one felt comfortable actually saying what they thought, and leaders didn't seem all that interested in hearing what their employees had to say.

So they created a meeting engagement tool called Mentimeter, which is now used by 280 million people worldwide, counts 95% of the Fortune 500 as paying customers, and is valued at $874 million. But for the first decade of the company's existence, Warström says they could barely get any funding.