A LinkedIn Top Voice Reveals How to Fix Your Posts and 10x Results She's a best-selling author, LinkedIn Top Voice, and advisor to Fortune 500s and startups — and she'll be joining us live for a Q&A soon.

By Mark Klekas

Posting more won't get you far. The secret is knowing what grabs attention, sparks conversation and builds a loyal audience.

Join Mita Mallick in our Entrepreneur+ Q&A on Wednesday, September 3rd at 2 PM ET. She's built a massive following and she's spilling the exact strategies that turn posts into results.

Subscriber-exclusive, but you can join today for just $1. Cancel anytime. See LinkedIn the way the pros do.

What You'll Learn:

  • The biggest mistakes (and quick wins) for impactful LinkedIn content

  • How much to post, what to avoid and what actually works

  • Smart tactics for authentic networking and non-salesy DMs

  • Simple AI tips to boost your creativity and save time

About the Speaker:

Mita Mallick is a Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author. She's on a mission to fix what's broken in our workplaces. She's a corporate change maker with a track record of transforming businesses and has had an extensive career as a marketing and human resources executive. She's a highly sought-after speaker who has advised Fortune 500 companies and start-ups alike. She is a LinkedIn Top Voice, a contributor to Entrepreneur, Harvard Business Review, Fast Company, and Adweek. Mallick holds a B.A. from Barnard College, Columbia University and an M.B.A. from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

Link to pre-order her book: The Devil Emails at Midnight: What Good Leaders Can Learn From Bad Bosses

Mark Klekas

Entrepreneur Staff

Subscriptions Editor

Mark is the editor for our digital subscription, Entrepreneur+. He’s focused on providing the best content and resources for our subscribers. Previously, he worked as a marketing manager at an investment group specializing in startups, hospitality and e-commerce. He was also a digital content producer for a news station where he covered politics, crime and breaking news. 

 

