Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

This Mindset Shift Changed My Life — And Gave Me the Courage to Leave My Well-Paid Full-Time Job. Discover the power of unlearning as Amy Chambers shares her journey of changing her mind and its transformative impact on her life and career.

By Entrepreneur Staff

There is always something new to learn.

And for the most part, humans are pretty good at learning new things. But what's a little more difficult is to unlearn — especially when it comes to unwinding bad habits or unhelpful thought processes. Mark Bonchek wrote about this subject in Harvard Business Review and summed up the issue:

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
She Picked Up a Side Hustle Her Husband Saw on 'Shark Tank' — Now It Brings in More Than $100,000 Per Year
Embracing This Core Business Value Can Make the World a Better Place — And You More Money
Lock
Top 25 Side Hustles to Make Money During Summer 2023
This Key Tip Is the Secret to Successful Franchise Sales
Lock
Are Your Meetings Doomed? Here Are the 2 Things You Should Change According to an Engagement Expert.

Related Topics

Leadership Entrepreneurs Leadership Qualities Leadership Skills critical thinking Premium

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Desperate to Get Employees Back Into the Office, Companies Experiment With New Tactics

Many Americans simply aren't interested in resuming a traditional 9-to-5.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Your Website's Success Depends on Collaboration. Here's How to Get It Right (and Make More Sales in Return).

A website's performance depends on a group of passionate, cross-functional champions who can get the right things done fast. Here are three ways I've helped dozens of teams balance competing priorities and get the most out of their most important digital asset.

By Christy Marble
Growing a Business

5 Creative Ways to Earn Media Coverage Even When You Don't Have News

Positive, ongoing media coverage is more than just good brand awareness — but most organizations don't have news to share all the time. Marketing and PR teams need to get creative to keep that media coverage coming. Here are a few ideas.

By Tim Johnson
Business News

401(k)s Might Be the Only Retirement Option for Many Americans — But They're Also a Major Risk, Experts Warn

More people are saving for retirement than ever before — but an underlying issue's also getting bigger.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Scared Kids and Pissed Everyone Off': Woman Jumps Off Ride At Disney World While It's Moving

The incident occurred on the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros boat ride at Epcot in Orlando, Florida.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Iconic Las Vegas Hotel Set to Be Demolished to Build New $1.5 Billion Baseball Stadium

The famed casino and resort first opened its doors in 1957.

By Emily Rella