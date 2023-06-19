Communication Tips 7 Entrepreneurs and Leaders Wish They'd Known in Their Early 20s We asked our network what communication skills they wished they had known earlier in their careers, and this is what they had to say.
It doesn't matter how good your story is — it all depends on how well you can articulate it.
If you're starting in the entrepreneurial space or grinding to climb the ranks in your industry, you must learn to evolve your communication skills. We know that soft skills play just as important of a role in success as learned hard skills.