Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Communication Tips 7 Entrepreneurs and Leaders Wish They'd Known in Their Early 20s We asked our network what communication skills they wished they had known earlier in their careers, and this is what they had to say.

By Entrepreneur Staff

It doesn't matter how good your story is — it all depends on how well you can articulate it.

If you're starting in the entrepreneurial space or grinding to climb the ranks in your industry, you must learn to evolve your communication skills. We know that soft skills play just as important of a role in success as learned hard skills.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Despite a 22-Year Age Gap, They Became Best Friends and Business Partners in Just One Year — Now Their Cocktail Company's Going Against the Grain Too
Lock
She Picked Up a Side Hustle Her Husband Saw on 'Shark Tank' — Now It Brings in More Than $100,000 Per Year
Embracing This Core Business Value Can Make the World a Better Place — And You More Money
Lock
Top 25 Side Hustles to Make Money During Summer 2023
This Key Tip Is the Secret to Successful Franchise Sales
Lock
Are Your Meetings Doomed? Here Are the 2 Things You Should Change According to an Engagement Expert.

Related Topics

Leadership Public Speaking Team-Building Communication Strategies Collaborating Premium

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business Ideas

The 9 Most In-Demand Professional Certifications You Can Get Right Now

Want to boost your qualifications but not sure which certificates to pursue? Check out these in-demand professional certifications to pick your path.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Blockbuster Gets Cheeky With Netflix Over Password Sharing Fee

Netflix has been under fire after the company began charging subscribers for password sharing with non-household members.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

She Picked Up a Side Hustle Her Husband Saw on 'Shark Tank' — Now It Brings in More Than $100,000 Per Year

Stephanie Jackson started working with BabyQuip in 2020 and says the venture's "surpassed" all of her previous gigs.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Diversity

What Is the Difference Between Equality and Equity? Here's What You Need to Know.

Many people get overwhelmed with diversity language. Just two letters in the difference between equality and equity spell out two very different approaches — here's how you can understand how they're different.

By Julie Kratz