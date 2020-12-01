As a leader, your team is always watching and learning. Here are some soft skills your team will look for in you.

You can always learn a new hard skill but soft skills, on the other hand, are a lot more challenging to learn or acquire.

Businesses tend to overlook soft skills and focus on hard skills. But as employee-employer dynamics are always adapting and changing, soft skills are becoming more prevalent.