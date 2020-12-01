Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

8 Soft Skills Employees Look for in Leaders As a leader, your team is always watching and learning. Here are some soft skills your team will look for in you.

By Adrian Shepherd

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Klaus Vedfelt | Getty Images

You can always learn a new hard skill but soft skills, on the other hand, are a lot more challenging to learn or acquire.

Businesses tend to overlook soft skills and focus on hard skills. But as employee-employer dynamics are always adapting and changing, soft skills are becoming more prevalent.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

A Father Decided to Change When He Was in Prison on His Son's Birthday. Now His Nonprofit Helps Formerly Incarcerated Applicants Land 6-Figure Jobs.
Lock
A Teen Turned His Roblox Side Hustle Into a Multimillion-Dollar Company — Now He's Working With Karlie Kloss and Elton John
Lock
3 Mundane Tasks You Should Automate to Save Your Brain for the Big Stuff
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Lock
The Next Time Someone Intimidates You, Here's What You Should Do
5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health and Regulate Your Nervous System for Sustainable Success

Related Topics

Leadership Entrepreneurship Premium

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Westfield to Give Up San Francisco Mall Due to 'Challenging Operating Conditions'

The news comes a month after the mall's biggest retailer, Nordstrom, announced it would not be renewing its lease at the San Francisco shopping center, closing up shop by August.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'Massive Grave of Dead Fish': What's Happening on Texas Beaches?

Here's why thousands of dead fish washed up on Texas beaches this weekend.

By Dan Bova
Living

Save More Than $1,000 on This Sleek eBike and Revolutionize Your Commute

Enjoy your commute again with this speedy eBike, now $1,300 off.

By Entrepreneur Store
By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

8 Reasons to Make Networking Part of Your Everyday Life

Learn how building meaningful connections can lead to new opportunities, knowledge, innovation and better talent while fostering diversity and inclusion.

By Jason Miller
Starting a Business

Despite a 22-Year Age Gap, They Became Best Friends and Business Partners in Just One Year — Now Their Cocktail Company's Going Against the Grain Too

Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko, co-founders of Mission Cocktails, bonded over humble origins, shared values and the desire to give back.

By Amanda Breen