Tipping can be a great way for your employees to earn more — and to help mitigate your costs. But you have to do it right.

Been to a Starbucks lately?

If you have, then you've now officially experienced their (relatively) new "tip" screen when buying a coffee and it's definitely creating some "awkward" conversations. Before making the purchase, you're given options for tipping the staff. Starbucks, and other businesses big and small, are doing this to help their employees earn more money (and, let's agree) to help mitigate their own compensation costs. You can, of course, choose to select "no tip," but it's downright uncomfortable — for both the customers and employees. Some call it "guilt-tipping."