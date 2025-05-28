Meet the founder of Ollyball and get expert advice on turning a simple idea into a business that sells millions.

Joe Burke, founder of Ollyball, is revealing how he turned a simple kitchen-table idea into a toy that has sold over 3 million units. This exclusive Entrepreneur+ Subscriber-Only event is live on Wednesday, May 28 at 2 p.m. ET — subscribers, scroll down to watch the full Q&A.

Burke built his business without big investors or costly ads. In this session, he'll share the key storytelling, publicity, and mindset strategies that helped him grow Ollyball into a national retail success.

About the Speaker:

Joe Burke invented and holds two Utility Patents for Ollyball®, Winner of a Toy of the Year and seven national and international awards. Burke founded the company for his family in 2019 and Ollyball has grown to the #1 Indoor Play Ball in America. Ollyball has been featured on the National CBS Morning Show, is available at major retail stores across 12 countries, and has made eight live appearances on QVC.



Burke is the former Brand Director of Disney Stores and VP at Goodwill Industries, but started his first company at the age of 21 on a borrowed card table and metal chair. Hylan Scholarship recipient at the Rochester Institute of Technology, New York, and NCAA athlete. Husband to Ellen Burke, an Autism and Behavioral Specialist, and father of their three children.