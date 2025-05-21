Joe Burke just wanted a way for his kids to play soccer indoors without breaking things. So he came up with a simple idea at his kitchen table — a super lightweight ball kids could use safely inside the house. He called it Ollyball.

Image credit: Joe Burke

That homemade solution turned into a viral product that's sold over 3 million units. Along the way, Burke turned down Shark Tank (twice), avoided big investors and said no to flashy ads to build one of the most successful indoor toys of all time. In this Entrepreneur+ subscriber Q&A, he'll break down the exact strategies he used to grow Ollyball from a family fix to a national brand.

This upcoming Q&A is for subscribers only. If you are not yet a member, sign up today for $1. Cancel anytime.

What You'll Learn:

How to generate massive publicity without spending on ads

The storytelling patterns that make your brand unforgettable

Why saying "no" can be your greatest strategic move

The mindset that helped Joe push through doubt and unfair setbacks

About the speaker:

Joe Burke invented and holds two Utility Patents for Ollyball®, Winner of a Toy of the Year and seven national and international awards. Burke founded the company for his family in 2019 and Ollyball has grown to the #1 Indoor Play Ball in America. Ollyball has been featured on the National CBS Morning Show, is available at major retail stores across 12 countries, and has made eight live appearances on QVC.

Burke is the former Brand Director of Disney Stores and VP at Goodwill Industries, but started his first company at the age of 21 on a borrowed card table and metal chair. Hylan Scholarship recipient at the Rochester Institute of Technology, New York, and NCAA athlete. Husband to Ellen Burke, an Autism and Behavioral Specialist, and father of their three children.