Amazon is planning a second round of job cuts starting as soon as Tuesday as part of its goal to eliminate 30,000 corporate workers, Reuters reports. The company cut 14,000 white-collar jobs in October and expects to eliminate roughly the same number this round. Jobs in Amazon Web Services, retail, Prime Video, and human resources units are expected to be on the chopping block.

CEO Andy Jassy said the cuts aren’t financially or AI-driven. “It’s culture,” he told analysts during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. “You end up with a lot more people than what you had before, and you end up with a lot more layers.”

The 30,000 jobs represent nearly 10% of Amazon’s corporate workforce, though only a small fraction of its 1.58 million total employees. Most Amazon workers are in fulfillment centers and warehouses.

