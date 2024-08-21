Top performers are the backbone of your company, but they require a unique approach to engagement and motivation.

Employee disengagement is a silent crisis eroding corporate profitability. With the staggering cost of employee disengagement and attrition reaching hundreds of millions annually for large companies, engaging and retaining top talent has never been more critical.

Keeping all your employees highly motivated may seem impossible. That's why focusing on your top employees can be a good starting point to boost overall employee morale. But bear in mind that top performers are often the trickiest to engage because their motivation is based on more complex factors than a good salary and a friendly boss.

In my experience, building a company culture that gives employees a sense of ownership while stimulating their intellectual needs is key. Here are four ways to build a company culture that deepens and strengthens your top employees' connection to their work.

1. Empower and trust your employees

As Sting said, "If you love somebody, set them free". This truth transcends to the professional realm as well. Top employees thrive on empowerment and free will, not limitation. To cultivate such an environment, leaders must:

Delegate tasks and grant autonomy while demonstrating unwavering trust,

Invest in professional development to equip employees with the tools to excel,

Recognize and reward contributions to foster a sense of accomplishment and value,

Create a psychologically safe space for open dialogue, honest feedback and innovative ideas.

It might seem counterintuitive, but time-tracking apps are also a great way to create a sense of trust and transparency (if you employ them as empowerment tools rather than surveillance mechanisms). In my own company, managers rarely check our time tracking data—it's more for supporting employees' work-life balance and facilitating flexible work arrangements. I trust them to work 35 hours a week, and how they divide those hours each day is up to them.

2. Recognize and support different needs

Employees are not replaceable cogs; they are individuals who crave recognition and purpose. They want to feel essential to the team and valued for their unique contributions. However, nearly one-third of employees report feeling invisible at work. If employees feel that their ideas and suggestions don't matter, it's very hard for them to feel engaged.

Many workplaces include employees with different tenures and work styles. Some long-term employees can become complacent or disengaged when faced with monotonous tasks and limited growth opportunities. Others find contentment in routine and may resist additional challenges.

Balancing the needs of these diverse personalities requires a deep understanding of each employee, their work style and their aspirations. A manager's role is to identify these diverse situations and rekindle the motivation of top performers. Ultimately, the goal is to support employees in a way that maximizes their potential and job satisfaction.

3. Craft a rewarding employee journey

Compensation is crucial, but my thirteen years of leadership have taught me that it's only one piece of the puzzle for retaining top talent. Top performers, often sought after by competitors, require more than a competitive salary.

To foster loyalty and a sense of ownership, consider equity-based compensation such as stock options or profit-sharing. If equity isn't feasible, consider performance-based bonuses or transparent salary increases.

At DeskTime, in addition to our annual performance-based bonus system, we prioritize creating a workplace where employees thrive and feel valued. But even if employees leave, it's gratifying to see some of them return after gaining valuable experience elsewhere. We are open to employee migration, recognizing that external experiences can lead to professional growth and a renewed commitment to our company.

4. Support employees with families

A friend recently told me that he left work at a promising startup because the company disregarded employees' personal lives, particularly family. As an example, he mentioned that only one colleague acknowledged the birth of his daughter, while others, including management, didn't say a word and remained completely indifferent.

This story made me think that employees' personal lives and family values are integral to a fulfilling professional life. While their personal lives are undoubtedly their own business, a manager's genuine interest and empathy demonstrate a commitment to their overall well-being, fostering a more connected and supportive work environment. Not demonstrating any care is a sign of detachment and cold professionalism that puts people off – including your top performers.

At our company, we prioritize family well-being by offering comprehensive support. This includes generous parental leave benefits, holiday gifts for employees' children, and other family-related incentives. While these actions initially just felt like the right thing to do, I now recognize their significant impact on fostering a positive and supportive company culture.

Engaged employees are passionate and committed, going the extra mile to contribute to the company's success. Therefore, it should be every manager's priority to cultivate a company culture where employees feel valued, challenged and fulfilled, leading to increased job satisfaction, loyalty and productivity.

At the end of the day, everyone benefits from a friendly, rewarding and efficient work environment.