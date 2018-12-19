Back to Encyclopedia

Compensation

Definition: In financial terms, the salary and wages you pay to your employees for the work they do. Other, nonfinancial forms of compensation can also be offered to attract and retain staff.

Ask any human resources consultant where financial compensation ranks in the hierarchy of employee requirements, and you're likely to get a range of answers. Some say it's the most important thing. Others declare wages are the only important thing. Still others say that while financial compensation isn't the most important thing, it's important enough that if your pay isn't fair, all the other employee benefits in the world may not be enough to keep employees on board.

Obviously, it's important to know whether you're paying enough and how to get the most for what you're paying. In addition, you have to know how to bolster the actual dollars you lay out in salary and wages with nonfinancial compensation.

You don't pay employees in a vacuum. That's another way of saying that the level of compensation that will attract and keep employees is set primarily by other employers. While there's no formula that will tell you the ideal salary for each position within your company, there are appropriate ranges. Some of the key sources for determining suitable salary ranges for your employees are:

  • Classified ad listings for specific positions, both in your daily newspaper and on the internet
  • Professional and trade organizations for the specific fields in which you're hiring. Most organizations regularly publish salary data.
  • Human resources consultants
  • Specialized recruiters in the appropriate fields

While no one can discount the importance of financial rewards, keep in mind that today's job candidates are more concerned with corporate environment and quality-of-life issues than ever before. In an executive survey conducted by Robert Half International, corporate culture rivaled employee benefits in importance for candidates during job interviews. Many small businesses use this trend as a competitive advantage, offering such nonfinancial perks as flexible work schedules, casual dress days, additional vacation time and telecommuting opportunities. The costs of this approach are minimal, particularly when compared to the value-added benefits of improved recruitment, productivity and retention.

Regardless of the monetary and nonmonetary ways you compensate your employees, creating an employee-friendly environment and determining competitive compensation ranges take time. Both require being flexible and adaptable to changing workplace trends and local conditions. The investment is worth it--the difference between a good company and a great company is its people.

Browse By

Categories
Accounting Advertising Biz Opportunities Business Expansion Business Plans Business Structure Credit and Collections E-Business Employee Benefits Employee Management Employees Expansion Financing Financial Management Financing Franchising Government Help Home Based Business Insurance Inventing Investing Legal Issues Location Management Market Research Marketing Marketing Tactics Operations PR Sales Starting A Business Startup Financing Taxes Technology
Show More
A to Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z #

Search Encyclopedia

POPULAR ARTICLES

Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too

GOBankingRates | 7 min read
The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable
Board of Directors

The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable

Barrett Wissman | 5 min read
The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans
Christmas

The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans

Patrick Carone | 7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.