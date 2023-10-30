Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It was time to plan our family vacation.

My wife had already chosen the destination. We'd bought our plane tickets, and our kids were thrilled. All that remained was booking a hotel and packing bags. I was tasked with the former, so I carved out an hour at the end of the day.

The search began with a pretty solid idea of what we were looking for (ocean views, comfortable beds, a good breakfast and not too pricey), but once I started scrolling through the booking site, options seemed to multiply exponentially. Did we want contemporary and cool or traditional and homey? Did we want a gym? Onsite restaurants? A daily kids' program? A pool?