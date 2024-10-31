Building a great, sustainable business takes time — sometimes even years. These long timelines can be demotivating, but there are ways to maintain motivation and momentum for the long haul.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the business world, it often seems like startups go from idea to billion-dollar valuations in the blink of an eye. But these overnight success stories, while inspiring, often mask a crucial truth: Building a great, sustainable business takes time, often much more time than most founders, investors and observers expect.

Nothing sells better than the idea of a rapid, meteoric rise to success, and we've all heard stories of the legends — Instagram went from launch to a $1 billion acquisition by Facebook in just 18 months, Uber achieved a $70 billion valuation in less than a decade, and the idea for Airbnb went from air mattresses on a living room floor to a global hospitality giant in a few short years. But these are exceptions rather than the rule, and they create a distorted view of how long success really takes.

As a founder turned investor, I've built and funded startups that have been very successful. But they took a long time, in some cases over a decade, to get there. And there's nothing wrong with that. The real secret to building and growing startups lies in the art of patience.

Reality check: The true timeline of startup growth

The reality for most successful startups is far less glamorous than the companies making headlines and much more time-consuming. When you're forming a new company, these are the things that take the most time but that you need to prioritize to have a shot at success:

Product-market fit: Finding the right product that solves a real problem for a specific market can take years of iteration and pivoting. Take Slack, for example — it started as a gaming company before pivoting to become the workplace communication tool it is today.

Finding the right product that solves a real problem for a specific market can take years of iteration and pivoting. Take Slack, for example — it started as a gaming company before pivoting to become the workplace communication tool it is today. Revenue generation: Developing a sustainable revenue model often requires multiple attempts and adjustments. Pinterest spent years fine-tuning its monetization strategy before achieving profitability.

Developing a sustainable revenue model often requires multiple attempts and adjustments. Pinterest spent years fine-tuning its monetization strategy before achieving profitability. Scaling: Growing from a small team to a larger organization while maintaining culture and efficiency is a slow, challenging process. Dropbox spent over a decade perfecting its product and scaling its operations before its successful IPO.

Growing from a small team to a larger organization while maintaining culture and efficiency is a slow, challenging process. Dropbox spent over a decade perfecting its product and scaling its operations before its successful IPO. Market education: For truly innovative products, educating the market and changing consumer behavior takes time. Tesla spent years convincing the market of the viability of electric vehicles before achieving mainstream success.

I spent eight years at the company I co-founded, Density, and we were hyper-focused on getting these areas of the business right. In the beginning, we tested our idea by manually counting people in a coffee shop and publishing the results online. We initially sold WiFi-based counting solutions to retail businesses, but after receiving feedback and interest from larger organizations, we decided to pivot and focus exclusively on commercial real estate (CRE).

Along the way, we realized our product wasn't accurate enough, so we rebuilt it from the ground up. We expanded into mid-market businesses and even found an unexpected use case with airport lounges — if you fly Delta, you'll probably see one of our sensors above the lounge doors. Eventually, we shifted back to focusing on CRE and changed our business model from a per-sensor fee to a square footage-based software fee because it made the most sense for revenue generation.

Since I left the company, that journey has continued. This timeline is much more representative of the typical startup experience.

Maintaining momentum over the long haul

Long timelines without significant milestones can certainly be demotivating to employees and leadership. But there are ways to maintain motivation and momentum for the long haul.

Set intermediate goals by breaking down the long-term vision into shorter-term, achievable objectives. This will help your team understand that they are making progress even if it's incremental. I also believe in celebrating small wins. Acknowledge and celebrate the little achievements along the way, no matter how insignificant they might seem.

It can be difficult to do when you're grinding hard to make your idea a reality but hear me out — it's crucial to maintain some semblance of work-life balance. If everyone is working until 9 p.m. and on weekends, they're going to burn out and be even less likely to stick it out for the long run. Encourage your team to take time off.

Lastly, stay connected to the mission. Regularly revisit and reinforce the company's core mission and values because it reminds people why they're doing the work and why they should continue even when progress feels slow.

How investors and founders can align on long-term visions

Building a great startup takes time, and it's not just you who needs to be patient — your investors have to be on board, too. From the get-go, make sure you're having honest conversations with them about what the journey is going to look like. Talk about timelines, key milestones and what success really means for your startup.

It's crucial to find investors who not only get your industry but also share your long-term vision. It's important to pursue capital from investors who share your ideology and have a vision for their fund that outlives your business — an investor can only be in it for the long haul if their fund model supports it.

In general, try to find investors with good track records and some semblance of operating experience. They'll often have more empathy for the ups and downs of finding market fit or unlocking revenue. Once you have those people in your corner, keep them in the loop with regular, open communication. And don't just focus on today's revenue or growth numbers; pay attention to leading indicators, like customer acquisition cost, monthly recurring revenue and user engagement metrics. These are the signs that show you're on the right track for future success.

Don't be shy about asking your investors for help. They bring experience and connections that can be game-changers when things get tough or when you're looking to scale faster. As a former founder, I try to be a mentor to the companies I invest in. I'm always willing to get into the nitty gritty with founders and help them with operations, brand work, product development and company culture. The more involved your investors are, the better off you'll be.

Embracing the long game

Building a truly great, sustainable business is more a marathon than a sprint. It requires not just ambition and hard work, but also patience, resilience and a willingness to learn and adapt over time.

For founders, this means setting realistic expectations from the start, both for themselves and for their teams. It means being prepared for the long haul, celebrating the small victories along the way and maintaining focus on the ultimate vision.

For investors, it means looking beyond the allure of quick returns and being willing to support promising companies through the tumultuous startup journey.

We also need a mindset shift for the whole industry. We need to celebrate not just the rapid rises, but also the steady, persistent builders who create value over time. By being patient, we can foster a more sustainable startup ecosystem — one where enduring companies create real value for society. The most impactful companies of our time weren't built overnight. They were built day by day, with patience, persistence and an unwavering commitment to their vision.