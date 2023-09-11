The epidemic of mindless scrolling has become a part of our everyday lives. Thankfully, there are methods for reducing this bad habit.

Mindless scrolling has become an epidemic. Despite knowing that it's a bad habit, we all do it.

According to Reviews.org, 56.9% of Americans are addicted to their phones. Each day, Americans spend 4 hours and 25 minutes on their phones.

Nevertheless, experts recommend limiting screen time outside work to two hours a day for adults. Some damaging results can happen if excessive phone use isn't limited, including: