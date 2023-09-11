'Mindless Scrolling Has Become an Epidemic:' Here Are 11 Ways to Cut Back Your Screentime That Actually Work. The epidemic of mindless scrolling has become a part of our everyday lives. Thankfully, there are methods for reducing this bad habit.
Key Takeaways
- Experts say you should aim to be on your phone for two hours or less daily.
- How to rethink your relationship with technology.
- Set realistic goals and cut only a couple hours at a time.
Mindless scrolling has become an epidemic. Despite knowing that it's a bad habit, we all do it.
According to Reviews.org, 56.9% of Americans are addicted to their phones. Each day, Americans spend 4 hours and 25 minutes on their phones.
Nevertheless, experts recommend limiting screen time outside work to two hours a day for adults. Some damaging results can happen if excessive phone use isn't limited, including: