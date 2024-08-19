Irina Novoselsky, CEO of social media performance engine Hootsuite, doesn't need a morning cup of coffee to get energized.

Irina Novoselsky, CEO of multimillion-dollar social media performance engine Hootsuite, doesn't start her day with 5 a.m. runs or cold plunges. She doesn't even need a cup of coffee.

Instead, Novoselsky has a daily habit some people might consider a distraction at best or a barrier to success at worst.

