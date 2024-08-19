This CEO Might Have an Unconventional Morning Routine — But It's Her Secret for Leading the Multimillion-Dollar Company Behind Your Social Media Irina Novoselsky, CEO of social media performance engine Hootsuite, doesn't need a morning cup of coffee to get energized.
Key Takeaways
- Many might consider Novoselsky's no. 1 morning habit a distraction or barrier to success.
- But the CEO says the activity is what "truly fuels her" — and gives her company a competitive edge.
Irina Novoselsky, CEO of multimillion-dollar social media performance engine Hootsuite, doesn't start her day with 5 a.m. runs or cold plunges. She doesn't even need a cup of coffee.
Instead, Novoselsky has a daily habit some people might consider a distraction at best or a barrier to success at worst.
Related: Billionaires Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg Have 3 Habits for Success in Common — But Very Different Routines. Which One Resembles Yours?
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In