Billionaires Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg Have 3 Habits for Success in Common — But Very Different Routines. Which One Resembles Yours? See what it takes to make your first billion — or just improve your health.
Key Takeaways
- Billionaires like Buffett, Gates, Bezos and Zuckerberg didn't get to where they are today without being consistent.
- Here's what you always wanted to know about their sleeping schedules, exercise regimens and more.
Billionaires — they're just like us…sort of. These ultra-high-net-worth individuals all have the same 24 hours in a day that we do, so it's natural to wonder how they're using their time to reach such extreme levels of wealth and success — and if you might learn a thing or two from their habits and routines.
First, some important semantics. What's the difference between a habit and routine, exactly? Generally speaking, a habit is "the impulse to do a behavior with little or no conscious thought" while a routine is "a series of behaviors frequently repeated," behavioral design expert Nir Eyal told CNBC Make It.
Some routines have the potential to become a habit, but it's not a guarantee. In any case, it's safe to say that billionaire leaders like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg didn't get to where they are today — boasting net worths of $136 billion, $134 billion, $206 billion and $179 billion, respectively, per Forbes — without being consistent.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In