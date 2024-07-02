See what it takes to make your first billion — or just improve your health.

Billionaires — they're just like us…sort of. These ultra-high-net-worth individuals all have the same 24 hours in a day that we do, so it's natural to wonder how they're using their time to reach such extreme levels of wealth and success — and if you might learn a thing or two from their habits and routines.

First, some important semantics. What's the difference between a habit and routine, exactly? Generally speaking, a habit is "the impulse to do a behavior with little or no conscious thought" while a routine is "a series of behaviors frequently repeated," behavioral design expert Nir Eyal told CNBC Make It.

Some routines have the potential to become a habit, but it's not a guarantee. In any case, it's safe to say that billionaire leaders like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg didn't get to where they are today — boasting net worths of $136 billion, $134 billion, $206 billion and $179 billion, respectively, per Forbes — without being consistent.