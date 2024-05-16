📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Warren Buffett Finally Reveals What Mystery Company Got a $6.7 Billion Investment from Berkshire Hathaway Berkshire Hathaway purchased over 26 million shares of the insurance giant, Chubb.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • A Wednesday filing revealed that Berkshire Hathaway has purchased 26 million shares of insurance company, Chubb.
  • The investment has been kept under wraps for two quarters.
  • This isn't the company's first major investment in insurance — the conglomerate owns 100% of Geico.
entrepreneur daily

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has been mysteriously investing millions of dollars into an anonymous company for two quarters — but now, thanks to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the mystery has been solved.

A Wednesday filing revealed that Berkshire has purchased 26 million shares of insurance company, Chubb, an estimated $6.7 billion stake.

The Swiss insurance giant was acquired by Ace Limited for $29.5 billion in 2016, combining the two companies under the Chubb name.

Chubb had an exceptionally strong Q1 2024, with net income up 13.3% to $2.14 billion and core operating income up 20.3% to $2.22 billion.

Related: 'I'm Smarter Now...But Also Poorer': Warren Buffett Says Berkshire Hathaway Ditched Its Entire Stake in Paramount at a Big Loss

"We began the year with a simply excellent quarter," Chubb CEO Evan G. Greenberg said in an earnings release. "We produced double-digit premium revenue growth from across the globe with strong results in our commercial and consumer P&C and Asia life businesses."

The investment has been kept under wraps for two quarters after Berkshire Hathaway was granted special permission to do so, something that the company has done previously after purchasing stock in Chevron and Verizon in 2020.

This isn't Berkshire's first major investment in insurance — the conglomerate owns 100% of Geico, National Indemnity, and Gen Re.

Earlier this month, Berkshire Hathaway held its annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, where Buffett revealed that the company had offloaded its entire stake in Paramount at a loss.

Related: Warren Buffett Learned A Lot About His iPhone This Week

"I was 100% responsible for the Paramount decision," Buffett told attendees at the time. "It was 100% my decision, and we've sold it all, and we lost quite a bit of money. That happens in this business."

Presumably, thanks to Buffett's seal of approval, Chubb was up over 4.3% in a 24-hour period and over 32% in a one-year period as of Thursday morning.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These Coworkers-Turned-Friends Started a Side Hustle on Amazon — Now It's a 'Full Hustle' Earning Over $20 Million a Year: 'Jump in With Both Feet'

Achal Patel and Russell Gong met at a large consulting firm and "bonded over a shared vision to create a mission-led company."

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

Should You Tell Your Employer About Your Side Hustle? This One Non-Negotiable Step Will Reveal the Answer, Expert Says.

By definition, a side hustle takes place in addition to (and likely completely outside of) a 9-5 — but that doesn't always mean it should stay a secret.

By Amanda Breen
Business Process

Secure Better Project Management for $20 Through May 22

Set your project manager up for success, even if that person is you.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

Should Boeing's CEO Get a 45% Pay Raise for a 45% Failure? Inside His Controversial $32.8 Million Pay Package.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun's leadership has resulted in financial struggles and dissatisfied workers — and a proposed $32.8 million pay package as he walks out the door.

By Christopher Salvi
Thought Leaders

Life After Addiction with Tim Stoddart: How He Went From Rock Bottom to Launching a 7-Figure Business

He shares his story of growing up in Philly, getting sober, and how writing in secret exploded into a career.

By Terry Rice
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.