Here are some questions you can ask in your next interview to become the preferred candidate.

When applying for a new job and preparing for the interview, it's not uncommon to prepare for the questions you might be asked. However, it's essential not to forget that it takes two to tango in a job interview. In addition to thinking through how to answer questions, it's also important to have a set of your own to ask the interviewer. After all, you're not only evaluating your own qualifications and fit for the role, but you are also assessing the company and the job.

Asking thoughtful questions is integral to the interview process. The answers will help you understand the company's culture, team dynamics and job expectations. But that's just scratching the surface. Below, I'll share some helpful reasons you should be asking questions during an interview and the types you should consider asking.

