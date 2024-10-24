How facing two major setbacks changed my approach to leadership and decision-making for good.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

During my first five years in leadership, as both a branch manager and a district manager, I was asked twice to deliver employee performance reviews that I didn't fully agree with.

At the first institution, I inherited a direct report in the final two months of the year who had come from another manager. That manager had left the company and couldn't deliver the review. At the second institution, I was asked to lower my original scores for many of my employees to drive down the average for our region. In both cases, senior leaders wanted to send strong messages to these employees that they weren't performing and needed to work harder to deliver better results.

Related: Do You Work for a Toxic Company? Here Are 4 Not-So-Obvious Signs to Watch Out For.