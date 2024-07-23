For entrepreneurs of color, the pursuit of success can often feel like an uphill battle. While fellow entrepreneurs are doing well, scaling their businesses, building their teams, and getting national recognition, we might compare our business and professional trajectory to theirs and wonder why the same success hasn't happened to us.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) consultant, I can tell you systemic racism, sexism, and a laundry list of other institutional factors do impact the success of entrepreneurs of color. However, sometimes, the problems we face when reaching for success do not come from the outside but rather from the inside. Here's what internalized oppression is, four ways it could be holding you back from success, and how to overcome it.

What is internalized oppression?

By definition, internalized oppression is the belief among a group of historically marginalized people that the negative stereotypes and messages about their inferiority and the parallel messages about the dominant group's superiority are true. Here's how internalized oppression could be showing up in your life.

1. You don't feel good enough for certain opportunities

If a great opportunity appears in your professional life — say, a potential partnership, a promotion, or an invitation to speak about your work — you might be tempted to turn down opportunities because of internalized oppression and imposter syndrome. You're not alone. According to a 2020 study conducted by Maryville University, some 70% of Americans have experienced imposter syndrome; however, research shows that race can amplify its effects, especially for Black folks. It's important to understand how internalized oppression and imposter syndrome could diminish your confidence in the face of opportunities.

What you can do about it: Lean into positive affirmations. Write down your best qualities or look in the mirror and verbally acknowledge and recite them. Whether you have great ideas, excellent public speaking skills, an effortless ability to network or amazing amounts of creativity, once you believe in and recognize your innate skills and gifts, you can start to see a new opportunity as divine intervention as opposed to something you're unworthy of.

Related: 5 Qualities of Black Excellence Overlooked in the Workplace

2. You uplift the voices of those in the dominant culture while suppressing other marginalized voices

Internalized oppression can cause us to not only feel bad about ourselves and our own ideas but also about ideas from others who share our identities. Representation matters. If we only hear ideas from the dominant culture being acted upon and celebrated, it can be hard to uplift ideas from other marginalized people in the workplace. It's not necessarily our fault. A surprisingly low 3.2% of senior leadership roles at large companies are filled by Black professionals, and for those individuals, it's not easy to feel their ideas are heard or valued.

What you can do about it: Begin to understand the roots of where the urge to diminish other's success is coming from. Engage in introspection around your childhood, family dynamics and early career experiences. It could be that in your formative years, your opinion and ideas were diminished by a person of authority and that could have present effects on your professional life.

Related: 6 Ways to Offer Allyship to Black Entrepreneurs

3. You pull other marginalized people down when they're up for promotions or advancement

When you're feeling low, it might be tempting to pull others down to your level. However, this mentality is holding you and them back from success. As mentioned earlier, internalized oppression and a lack of representation could be perpetuating feelings of powerlessness and inferiority, which can play a role in how you feel about yourself and others like you in the workplace.

What you can do about it: Imagine that the person who is winning in the office, getting that promotion, and succeeding is you. Close your eyes and see yourself in their position. Internalized oppression can cause us to feel in competition with others at our level. Instead of dragging them down, imagine what it would feel like if you were the one succeeding and channel that energy the next time you see another marginalized person doing well. Who knows, perhaps you are the next person in line for that advancement.

Related: The 'Us vs. Them' Mentality Is Tearing Our Communities Apart. Here's How to Bridge The Gaps That Divide Us.

4. You stay silent when injustice happens in the workplace

It's not easy to stand up when another person is being treated unfairly. After all, internalized oppression tells us that we "deserve it" or that our inferiority justifies such treatment. But it's not true. Out of fear that we may experience the same retribution for standing up and being vocal, some marginalized folks might turn the other cheek to injustice or mistreatment when it happens to others in the industry or workplace. When we stand up for others, we stand up for ourselves as well.

What you can do about it: Practice speaking up in the mirror. Perhaps you have witnessed an injustice at work recently, try to replay that scenario at home in private and experiment with finding artful ways to defend someone on the receiving end of discrimination or harassment. Equip yourself with the language, practice and skills to feel confident when faced with the important task of speaking up.

Final thoughts

When it comes to DEI, the work begins within, whether you're working on your own business or serving as an employee. To achieve more success, we have to find the power inside us and dispel the false narratives of unworthiness and imposter syndrome. The best source for empowerment can often be found and fostered in the community. When we lift other marginalized folks out of the depths of oppression and celebrate their wins and successes, we can often find the strength to give ourselves that same support and hope.