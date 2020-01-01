About Tina Frey Clements CPC
Tina is a keynote speaker, author, coach, leader and facilitator; leading within entertainment, auto, luxury and L&D for over 25 yrs. She is a communications expert and her book, The Art of Facilitation, and keynote address, Yes, You Do Have a Choice, are testaments to her talent.
Leadership
Your Fax Machine Has Corona
To prevent serious performance malaise, leaders must constantly acknowledge any antiquated process, product or person and take action to correct it.