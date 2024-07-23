Get All Access for $5/mo

Jason Feifer's Path to a Resilient Mindset: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur magazine Discover how a 5 year challenge changed the course of his life.

By Terry Rice Edited by Dan Bova

Jason Feifer is the editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, a keynote speaker, podcast host and author of Build For Tomorrow. I actually met Jason while I was taking my kid to an open gym class here in Brooklyn, and that's how I was able to get involved with Entrepreneur.

In this episode, Jason joins us to share a challenge that lasted five years and changed the course of his life. His core theory: Life is reactive, not linear.

In today's episode, Jason shares:

  • Why he believes that life isn't linear, and it's best to react to adversity by making new decisions.
  • How he navigated the stress of a five year lawsuit along with his normal life
  • Why finding the "better" set of problems is better than trying to find a perfect solution.

I'll share a few of my favorite quotes from my conversation with Jason below:

Navigating Adversity
"Life is not linear. Life is reactive. The next thing that happens isn't always just the logical progression of whatever was set in motion. You make decisions that might not have made sense before that now do make sense."

Embracing Change and Opportunity
"I tell stories in my own voice. Stories happen anywhere. Stories happen right now. Once you recognize how useful your skills can be in different circumstances, your opportunities expand."

Making Tough Decisions
"When you're feeling stuck, it's not about finding the perfect solution. The question is, is my new problem better than my old problem? Acknowledge the problems and choose which is the better set of problems to solve."

Click here to listen on your platform of choice, or tune in below.

Learn more from our guest:

Check out Jason's newsletter, One Thing Better
Terry Rice

Entrepreneur Staff

Business Development Expert-in-Residence

Terry Rice is the Business Development Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur and Managing Director of Growth & Partnerships at Good People Digital; an agency that provides marketing and monetization solutions for entrepreneurs. He writes a newsletter about how to build your business and personal resilience and personal brand in just 5 minutes per week and created a revenue optimization checklist to help you multiply your income potential. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

