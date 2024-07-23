Hannah Nieves, founder of Mason, an AI-powered network for high net worth women founders, shares her journey from burnout to creating a revolutionary platform for women.

Hannah Nieves is a dynamic serial entrepreneur on a mission to revolutionize the way women work and live. Hannah is the founder of Mason, an AI powered private network for high net worth women founders.

She has also shared her expertise as a speaker at institutions like Northeastern University, NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Center, and the Entrepreneur's Organization, and now with our podcast listeners.

Growing up, Hannah leaned on academics and achievement as a way to cope with a volatile home life. When burnout literally put her in the hospital, she had to reassess her work – and her habit of internalizing stress.

In today's episode, Hannah shares:

How childhood trauma showed up in her adult life.

How she healed from extreme burnout.

Practical ways to prioritize self-care to avoid burnout.

I'll share a few of my favorite quotes from my conversation with Hannah below:

Navigating Burnout

"What had happened over the course of my life was that any stressful moment I would just internalize in my gut. Then, four years ago, I went to the hospital because of that, and it took me to get to that point of not being able to literally eat besides bone broth, for me to realize, okay, I have to do something about this because this is going to either run my life or I can overcome this."

Transformative Challenges

"About a year and a half ago, I had a miscarriage, and it was a moment where my whole world stopped. I started questioning everything. What am I doing this for? What is the reasoning behind all this? That led me to think bigger and create something meaningful for other women like me."

Entrepreneurial Journey

"I started my business because of burnout. It was the catalyst that pushed me to create a platform and a vision that I'm pursuing now. It took a lot of healing and internal work to move past that burnout, but it was the best thing I could have ever done."

