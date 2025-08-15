Co-investing is the quiet edge that builds better funds. Smart investors use it to scale faster, de-risk smarter and deepen trust.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In private equity, the smartest general partners (GPs) are realizing that co-investments aren't just a fundraising sweetener; they're a strategic lever. Done right, they strengthen the portfolio, deepen LP relationships and reduce overall risk exposure. Yet many GPs still treat co-investing as an afterthought rather than a core element of fund strategy.

In today's climate, where LPs are more selective, underwriting standards are higher and trust is harder to earn, co-investments can be the edge that separates high-performing GPs from the pack. Here's how the most sophisticated firms are using co-investing not just to raise capital, but to build resilient portfolios and tighter LP alignment.

Related: The Collaboration Between Limited Partners and Growth Partners: Investors' Perspective

Why co-investments matter more than ever

The co-investment market has matured rapidly over the past decade. According to Preqin's Global Private Equity Report, nearly 70% of LPs now expect co-investment opportunities from their fund managers. This demand is no longer limited to mega-institutional family offices. Sovereign wealth funds and even smaller foundations are seeking ways to increase exposure to direct deals while lowering blended fee structures.

Meanwhile, a 2023 report from PitchBook emphasized that co-investment volume is rising even in volatile markets, fueled by LPs looking for more control, lower fees and deeper access to quality deals.

For GPs, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity. The challenge: Co-investments can strain internal resources and slow deal execution if not managed well. The opportunity: When built into the fund's operations and strategy from day one, co-investments enhance portfolio flexibility, attract strategic LPs and reduce concentration risk, all without diluting fund governance.

Co-investing as a tool for portfolio construction

Smart GPs treat co-investment capacity as part of their capital stack, not a separate, ad hoc offering. This mindset allows them to:

Pursue larger deals than the fund alone could support, without increasing fund-level concentration.

Add diversification by allocating fund capital to core positions and inviting co-investors into adjacent or higher-risk assets.

Act quickly on opportunistic deals by pre-qualifying LPs who can co-invest with short notice.

Let's say your $100M fund is targeting 10 core platform deals of $10M each. You come across a $25M acquisition that fits the thesis but exceeds your single-asset exposure cap. With co-investment capital lined up, you can still lead the deal, funding $10M from the fund and $15M from co-investors. This approach maintains portfolio balance while giving LPs direct access to a larger asset.

More importantly, it builds your reputation as a GP who brings access, not just capital.

For a case study of this dynamic in action, this piece from Hamilton Lane illustrates how co-investments have become an essential tool in modern private market strategy.

Related: The Risks And Rewards Of Direct Investment For LPs

Reducing risk while increasing ownership

One underappreciated benefit of co-investing is how it allows GPs to retain control of high-conviction assets without overexposing the core fund. In many cases, the most attractive deals are also the most capital-intensive. Without co-investment partners, a GP must choose between taking a smaller slice or over-allocating from the fund.

By bringing in co-investors, GPs can secure majority or lead positions while staying within prudent limits. This improves control over governance, exit timing and value creation plans, all critical levers in reducing downside risk.

Additionally, co-investing can be a powerful tool in navigating market cycles. During downturns, GPs can selectively syndicate capital-heavy deals to preserve dry powder, while still deploying into discounted opportunities. The BVCA's 2023 Private Equity Guide offers insights into how firms are adjusting their co-investment behavior during a recession.

The operational backbone of a co-investment strategy

Of course, offering co-investments isn't just about having the deal flow. The GPs who excel at this have built internal systems to handle:

Legal structuring: Quick SPV setups, allocation mechanics and clear governance roles

LP segmentation: Understanding which investors have the appetite, capacity and decision-making speed to co-invest

Data sharing: Secure, real-time access to diligence materials and post-investment reporting

Compliance and fairness: Ensuring transparent allocation that doesn't disadvantage the core fund

This operational backbone is often the difference between firms that "can" offer co-investments and those that do so consistently, cleanly and at scale.

For GPs looking to mature their fund ops, platforms like Carta and Juniper Square simplify co-investment administration, LP communications and investor onboarding.

More advanced GPs are also using tools like Passthrough to streamline subscription documents or Anduin for automated investor workflows.

Co-investment fosters lasting trust

From an LP point of view, we see co-investing as a way to display confidence and alignment. It gives them more say, more return and often a larger role at the table. When done fairly, it turns your investors into what they are — full partners. In a world that is becoming more relationship-based in terms of fundraising, GPs who put in consistent, thoughtful co-investments are at an advantage.

Retain top LPs in future funds.

Convert one-time investors into anchor commitments.

Win allocations in competitive fundraising cycles.

According to HarbourVest's 2023 LP Survey, nearly 80% of LPs reported higher satisfaction and trust in managers who offered co-investment access, especially when the deals performed well and were communicated transparently.

Related: Why Direct Investments By LPs Are On the Rise

A word of caution: Don't over-promise

With all its advantages, co-investing is not a silver bullet. When used excessively or poorly, it may bring execution risk, create inefficiencies and bring LPs into conflict. The most common shortcomings are:

Providing too much in co-investments, devaluing their quality

Granting favors with allocations

Procrastinating closings from side deal logistics

Failing to coordinate internal bandwidth to handle the complexity

The best firms are selective. They set expectations with LPs early, often in the PPM or DDQ, and focus on quality over quantity. One excellent co-investment that delivers a win can be more powerful than five rushed ones that don't perform.

Co-investments are no longer optional; they're a defining feature of modern private equity. But the edge doesn't come from offering them. It comes from integrating them into your portfolio construction, risk management and LP strategy.

The smartest GPs know this. They use co-investing not just to fill out a cap table, but to build durable LP relationships, de-risk big bets and unlock operational agility. As fundraising becomes more competitive and LPs demand more from their managers, those who treat co-investing as a core fund ops capability, not a last-minute offer, will stand out.