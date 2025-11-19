Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Fundless sponsors and fractional funds are democratizing business ownership. Together, they’re redefining what it means to invest, acquire and scale businesses.

Fundless sponsors go out, source deals, negotiate terms and bring in investors on a deal-by-deal basis. It offers transparency to investors and flexibility to deal-makers.

A fractional fund bridges the gap between a one-off sponsor and a traditional PE fund. The model preserves the entrepreneurial spirit of the fundless sponsor while adding structure and sustainability.

Not long ago, buying a company meant one of two things: You were either a private equity giant with billions in committed capital or a strategic acquirer expanding your empire. For everyone else, operators, small firms or ambitious professionals, the acquisition world felt like a closed room.

But the doors are opening. A quiet revolution is taking place across the lower and middle markets, led by a new class of deal-makers who are rewriting how ownership transitions happen. They’re called fundless sponsors and fractional fund managers, and together, they’re redefining what it means to invest, acquire and scale businesses.

Related: Think You Need Millions to Buy a Business? Think Again. Here’s How to Do It Without Raising Any Capital.

The rise of the fundless sponsor

The fundless sponsor model started as a scrappy workaround. Instead of raising capital first, sponsors go out, source deals, negotiate terms and then bring in investors on a deal-by-deal basis.

It’s a reversal of the traditional fund model: no long fundraising cycles, no blind pool commitments and no expensive fund administration. Sponsors get to move fast, stay independent and prove their value through execution.

For years, this approach flew under the radar, used mainly by independent sponsors, ex-operators or boutique advisors who didn’t have institutional capital. But as private capital markets expanded and LPs grew frustrated with slow-moving funds, the model found its moment.

The fundless approach offered transparency to investors and flexibility to deal-makers. Yet it also carried growing pains: unpredictable income, credibility gaps with sellers and the constant need to re-raise capital for each deal. That’s where the fractional fund comes in.

The evolution: From fundless to fractional

A fractional fund bridges the gap between a one-off sponsor and a traditional PE fund. It’s smaller, nimbler and laser-focused, built around a clear investment thesis and a trusted group of LPs.

Instead of a $100 million blind pool, a fractional fund might raise $5-10 million from a handful of limited partners to pursue a defined set of opportunities. Think micro-rollups in B2B software, acquisitions of niche healthcare providers or buying regional logistics firms ripe for technology upgrades.

This model preserves the entrepreneurial spirit of the fundless sponsor while adding structure and sustainability. Fund managers now earn small management fees, build recurring income and gain more credibility in the eyes of both investors and sellers.

Why it works now

Three shifts have converged to make fractional funds not just viable, but strategically superior for the next decade of deal-making.

1. Access to tools and talent:

Technology has flattened the field. From sourcing deals through online platforms to running diligence with freelance analysts and virtual CFOs, small operators now have the same infrastructure once reserved for big funds.

2. LP preferences are changing:

Investors today want control and visibility. They’re tired of paying 2-and-20 fees and waiting a decade for liquidity. Fractional funds let them pick specific theses and see exactly where their dollars go.

3. Operators are turning into owners:

Former founders, CFOs and growth executives are realizing they can buy and scale businesses using their operational expertise without relying on a massive PE firm to back them.

Put simply, the middle market has matured. The systems, investors and expertise that once powered billion-dollar firms are now accessible to those playing at the $1-10 million level.

Related: Why Mergers and Acquisitions Aren’t Just for Big Corporates Anymore

How small firms now think like PE funds

Fractional funds are not mini versions of private equity; they’re smarter versions.

They’re rethinking the capital stack, deal flow and post-acquisition playbook in ways that mirror the sophistication of PE firms, but without the overhead or bureaucracy.

Sourcing: Instead of brokers and investment banks, they rely on direct outreach, niche communities and LinkedIn-based networks to find deals others miss.

Underwriting: They apply data tools and fractional diligence teams to quickly screen opportunities, without wasting months on analysis paralysis.

Financing: They combine equity, SBA lending, seller notes and mezzanine debt to craft innovative deals that optimize returns and minimize dilution.

Operations: Post-acquisition, they often act as “active owners,” stepping in to improve margins, introduce automation and professionalize financial systems.

This operational intensity, combined with capital discipline, enables them to create real value rather than chase valuation.

Move away from “buy and flip” to “build and compound”

Classic PE has been all about financial engineering and calendar-year exits for decades. But the newer crop of sponsors is playing a different game. They are builders, not flippers.

Their orientation is toward permanently acquiring businesses to own and compound, not simply to sell. This model prioritizes consistent cash generation, operating improvement and incentives aligned with management teams.

Rather than emphasizing speedy IRRs, fractional funds are focused on:

Systemic growth : Creating long-lasting revenue engines

Cash efficiency : Driving growth with profits, not debt

Cultural fit: Keeping the individuals who made the business great to begin with

By doing so, they’re blending two worlds: the agility of the entrepreneur and the discipline of the investor.

Why founders are embracing this new buyer class

For founders looking to sell, traditional PE can feel impersonal, numbers-first, empathy-second. Fractional funds flip that experience.

Their managers are often operators themselves. They understand the fatigue of building a business, the responsibility of employees and the pride behind a founder’s legacy. That shared DNA creates trust.

Deals close faster. Terms are often more flexible. And post-close, sellers frequently stay involved in advisory or profit-sharing roles. The transaction feels less like an exit and more like a partnership.

In an age where reputation travels fast, that matters. Sellers now care as much about who they sell to as how much they sell for.

The emerging playbook for fractional funds

As this model matures, a distinct playbook is emerging among high-performing fractional fund managers:

Start narrow: Pick one vertical like SaaS, healthcare or home services and become the go-to buyer in that space. Build recurring LP relationships: Treat investors like long-term partners, not deal participants. Regular updates, transparent reporting and shared wins create stickiness. Operationalize value creation: Develop repeatable frameworks for improving businesses’ cash flow dashboards, pricing systems or CRM automations. Create your flywheel: Each acquisition should feed the next through shared back offices, data insights or cross-portfolio synergies.

This is how small funds punch above their weight. They don’t try to outspend the big players; they outthink them.

Related: Buying a Business? Make Sure It Checks The Boxes On This Checklist Before You Pull The Trigger.

What comes next

The coming decade of deal activity will not be characterized by how much capital you raise, but rather how successfully you put it to use.

Fractional ownership and fundless sponsors are a philosophical change as well as a financial one. They’re democratizing ownership, rewarding operators and connecting investors with real-world constructors.

In this new world, the old capital hierarchy is disintegrating. Networks, execution and expertise are more important than size or pedigree.

It is an open invitation for new GPs.

Stop waiting to raise $50 million before you act. Start with $1 million, one deal and one strong thesis. The infrastructure exists, the investors are willing, and the opportunity window is wide open.

Because the future of private equity won’t belong to the biggest firms — it’ll belong to the boldest builders.

And in this new era of deal-making, you don’t need to own a fund to operate like one.