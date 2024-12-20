As the business landscape evolves, the challenges of economic uncertainty, sustainability, and talent management are at the forefront of many entrepreneurs' minds.

Anush Newman, CEO and co-founder of London based JMAN Group, stands at the helm of a UK-based tech company that delivers data services to 88 private equity funds and 152 portfolio companies across 38 countries. As the company navigates a rapidly changing global landscape, Anush emphasises the importance of balancing discipline, agility, and a people-first mindset. In this Entrepreneur UK interview, he shares how JMAN is preparing for the future, offering valuable insights into the strategic thinking that drives their success.

Preparing for economic shifts: Staying lean and agile

"We are ensuring that we are operating in as much of a 'bootstrapped' manner as possible, so that we can be prepared for whatever comes our way," he explained. This practical mindset stems from an understanding that unpredictable economic conditions call for adaptability.

The approach starts with keeping operational overheads lean, enabling reinvestment into key areas: "We can invest into our people across our locations in London, Chennai, and New York, as well as our core infrastructure."

A core component of their strategy is data-driven agility. "We're particularly focused on being right on top of all our data so we can make informed decisions with agility," he noted, emphasising the importance of making quick yet informed decisions when faced with market variables.

Finally, discipline in sticking to what works remains central: "We will be very focused on doing what we are good at and avoid getting distracted with too many 'new' initiatives. This is true of any year, but particularly when there are lots of variables in the market, it's even more important for us to keep our discipline and stick to our core strengths."

Sustainability as a business imperative

As businesses face increasing pressure to integrate sustainability into their operations, this entrepreneur underscores the importance of clarity and action. "We have a huge focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) as a whole, and sustainability is naturally a key part of our approach. As we have grown quite quickly, getting our sustainability reporting nailed down is key."

Beyond meeting audit reporting requirements, they're looking deeper into their emissions baseline. "Keeping a tight grip on our emissions baseline enables us to make better decisions around our global travel requirements and where and how we invest in offsetting." It's an example of how businesses can align operational transparency with environmental stewardship.

Talent management: Driving growth while nurturing teams

In the people-centric world of entrepreneurial growth, balancing employee support with performance expectations is a nuanced challenge. "It's making sure that we really look after our teams across the world, while making sure that every individual has a strong appreciation of what they need to do to drive the business forward," Newman shared.

The philosophy is simple but powerful: growth is a two-way street. "We need to meet halfway with our teams – if they have the drive to grow and constantly improve, we will support them with everything we can and make JMAN the passport to their future."

But achieving this balance is no small feat. "How we execute against that is always evolving. It's not easy and requires constant vigilance – but it's incredibly important to us, so always top of our agenda."

The takeaway: Focus, flexibility, and commitment to people

In an unpredictable business environment, Newman's insights highlight the power of a clear focus, operational agility, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability and talent. By staying disciplined, using data to guide decisions, and fostering mutual growth with his team, he is setting a blueprint for navigating the uncertainties of 2025 and beyond.

For entrepreneurs looking to thrive in times of change, the lesson is clear: double down on what works, take care of your people, and keep your eyes on the road ahead.