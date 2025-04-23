Pre-IPO is more than a funding stage — it's an operating mindset. Here's how to identify companies that are genuinely exit-ready.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Late-stage private companies once flew under the radar. Today, they're at the center of investor attention. As companies stay private longer — often reaching $1 billion to $10 billion valuations before ever touching public markets — the opportunities in pre-IPO investing have become not only more visible but also more accessible.

Yet, with more access comes more noise. And for investors entering during these final stages, whether through secondaries or direct late-stage deals, the risk isn't just about valuation. It's about clarity.

Because in the pre-IPO world, not every high-growth company is ready for what's next.

Having reviewed hundreds of late-stage opportunities and worked with operators behind the scenes, I've learned that filtering these companies requires a different kind of pattern recognition. One rooted in maturity, not momentum. One is based on structure, not stories. Here's what that playbook looks like when done right.

Related: Investor Shares 5 Key Strategies For a Successful Startup IPO

Filter for growth that actually leads somewhere

At the pre-IPO stage, growth alone isn't impressive — it's expected. What matters is the quality of that growth.

Instead of looking at top-line revenue alone, focus on margin health, customer expansion and consistency. According to Bessemer Venture Partners, top-performing SaaS companies preparing for IPO typically report net revenue retention above 130% and gross margins exceeding 70%. These metrics show customers are not only staying — they're spending more.

Declining customer acquisition costs and increasing payback efficiency are also important signals. If a company is still over-relying on paid marketing to generate pipeline, it may not have the kind of durable growth needed to thrive post-IPO.

Finally, exit-ready companies usually demonstrate repeatable, forecastable growth — something that becomes visible in clean financials, audited statements and consistent reporting across investor updates.

Don't ignore what's hiding beneath the cap table

I've seen companies with flashy growth metrics — $100 million in ARR, a stacked investor roster and even buzz around an imminent IPO. But when you peel back the layers, what you sometimes find is a company that's running hot but not necessarily running well.

Late-stage doesn't mean low risk. In fact, the risk just changes shape. One of the biggest things I look for isn't in the revenue line or the customer logos — it's in the people running the business. I once walked away from a deal because the company had gone through two CFOs in less than a year, and the third was already "interim." That might not show up as a bullet point in a pitch deck, but it told me everything I needed to know.

When leadership can't stick, it's not just a turnover problem; it's usually a control problem. It means someone, often the founder, is running the show in a way that makes it hard for anyone else to do their job. You don't lose multiple senior execs that close to an IPO unless there's tension, disorganization or worse.

At that stage, the job isn't about vision anymore. It's about execution. If the team isn't aligned internally, you can bet they're not ready for the kind of scrutiny that comes with going public.

People love looking at balance sheets and growth charts at this stage, but honestly? That's not where the risk hides. The real risk is in the stuff that doesn't show up in a deck.

Cap tables are the same. I've seen deals fall apart when it turned out the structure was a mess — layers of preferred shares, backdoor secondaries, phantom equity. Founders and early insiders already had their payout locked in, while new investors were unknowingly last in line. But it was all buried. You'd never know unless you asked the uncomfortable questions.

This is why diligence matters — real diligence, not just flipping through a data room. Ask where the bodies are buried. If the answers come with too many footnotes or "we'll circle back," take a beat. You might still do the deal, but at least you'll walk in with your eyes open.

Related: How to Get Your Business IPO Ready

Real IPO readiness is about operating like they already are public

The best late-stage companies don't just talk about going public; they operate like they already are.

A strong indicator of IPO readiness is a finance team with actual public company experience. In its 2023 IPO Readiness Report, EY found that nearly 80% of successful tech IPOs had CFOs or finance leads with previous exit experience. These leaders bring essential rigor to budgeting, compliance, forecasting and internal controls.

Other signs of readiness include audit-compliant financials, consistent board reporting, cross-functional alignment on KPIs and clean, investor-friendly communication. If a company still needs to "get its books in order" before going public, it likely isn't ready yet.

Also, pay attention to optionality. While IPO may be the stated path, smart investors understand that strategic M&A or structured secondaries can offer equal — or faster — liquidity. Ask questions about what Plan B looks like and whether the board supports more than one exit strategy.

Use your own thesis to decide if there's still an upside

It's easy to get excited about big names, especially when they're only one or two steps away from going public. But valuation entry points matter just as much as fundamentals.

Ask yourself: Does this company still have room to compound value? Have public markets already priced in this story based on comps? And how strong is the company's differentiation once public-market scrutiny kicks in?

According to Crunchbase data, over 50 late-stage unicorns delayed IPOs or raised down rounds in 2022 and 2023 due to shifting macro conditions — not poor businesses but poor timing. That's why your thesis — about the market, the model, and the exit window — has to be clear before you commit capital.

Smart investors don't just filter companies. They filter entry points, timing and structure because all three affect outcomes.

Pre-IPO investing offers powerful opportunities, but only if you know what to look for.

Related: Key Companies to Go Public in 2025 As Investor Appetite Rises

Late-stage companies can grow fast, burn big and grab headlines. But the ones that truly scale — and reward investors — are those with structure beneath the story. They've built strong financials, prepared for scrutiny and aligned their teams for a real exit.

Before you wire capital, ask yourself: Is this company really built to go public? Or is it just talking like one?

Filtering for the right answer is what separates disciplined investors from hopeful ones.