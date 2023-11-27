Register now to master year-end tax planning and unlock thousands in savings for your small business! Secure your spot and let our experts guide you toward financial success.

Ready to save thousands on your year-end tax strategy? Join our exclusive webinar, "Top 10 Year-End Tax Strategies To Save Yourself Thousands" featuring renowned experts Mark J. Kohler, CPA, and Mat Sorensen.

Here's what you'll learn:

A foolproof write-off strategy for buying new auto or equipment by year-end and a foolproof write-off strategy

How to maximize IRA and 401(k) contributions for the highest tax benefit

Common deductions like home office and travel to save big

Knowing when to transition from LLC (sole prop) to S-Corporation tax status by year-end

How to close out old entities by year-end to avoid new FinCEN registration in 2024

Deciding the best time to set up your LLC or entity—before year-end or on Jan 1, 2024

Don't miss this golden opportunity to master year-end tax planning and unlock thousands in savings for your small business! Secure your spot now and let our experts guide you toward financial success.

About the Speakers:

Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast "Main Street Business", and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of "The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition", and "The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom".

Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of "The Self-Directed IRA Handbook".