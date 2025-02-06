'I Didn't Know What I Was Doing': PayPal's Cofounder Says When It Comes to Layoffs, CEOs Should Help Employees Pack Their Boxes Max Levchin, cofounder of PayPal and CEO of Affirm, shares what he believes is the most decent way to handle the unpleasant task of carrying out layoffs.

By David James

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Max Levchin, founder and chief executive officer of Affirm Inc., after the morning sessions at the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, US, on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

With mass layoffs dominating headlines, PayPal cofounder Max Levchin shared his take on the most humane and empathetic way leadership should carry out layoffs.

On an episode of The Twenty Minute VC podcast, Levchin, who now serves as CEO of Affirm, admitted that he botched the first time he had to perform the unpleasant task.

"I didn't know what I was doing and I was terrified of owning the responsibility that I screwed up," he explained, saying he effectively hid from employees after they learned they had been let go.

Related: How They Grew $200k to $3M Side Hustles After Being Laid Off

But, he says, a friend advised him that rather than hiding in his office, the better place to be was "in the middle of the floor that's crying," he recalled. "Go be with the people. You'll feel better in the end and they'll feel better in the end."

Levchin said that helping his laid-off employees pack their boxes was good for them, good for him, and good for the employees who didn't get laid off.

"People understand that you tried with every possible strategic or tactical idea to not have to go through this," he explains.

If you had been laid off, would you have felt better or worse having your now-former CEO help you out the door? Let us know on social.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

'Don't Wait Until Everything Is Just Right': How a Common Frustration Inspired This Entrepreneur to Co-Found a Thriving Business

Mike Mayer, co-founder and co-CEO of Windmill, shares how an annoying struggle with an air conditioning unit sparked the idea for an innovative air quality company.

By Dan Bova
Franchise

From Powerhouses Like Jersey Mike's and Taco Bell to Icons Like Pizza Hut, These are the Top Fast-Food Franchises in 2025

Discover the 10 most successful QSR franchises of 2025, based on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking.

By Carl Stoffers
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Process

Who's in Your Inner Circle? How Your Closest Connections Shape Your Success

Your success is shaped by the five people you spend the most time with — choose wisely.

By Jason Zickerman
Business Solutions

Windows 11 Pro for $20: Built for Business Owners Who Do It All

A one-time payment gives you lifetime access to the tools you need to secure data, streamline workflows, and scale your business.

By Entrepreneur Store
Science & Technology

3 Reasons Why Web3 Will Flip Digital Ownership On Its Head

Here are the three things that Web3 could completely change about digital ownership.

By Ivan Liljeqvist