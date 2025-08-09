Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Managing one business is challenging enough, but handling several at once? Now that's next-level. I should know — I've owned over 30 businesses in my lifetime, and as CEO, adding new ventures to our portfolio is practically a sport. Over the years, I've picked up plenty of strategies (and some wildly entertaining stories) that make balancing multiple businesses not just doable but honestly rewarding. Here's my blueprint of what has really worked for me.

1. Time management is your superpower

Time is every entrepreneur's most valuable asset. As someone managing multiple companies, I can't stress enough how crucial it is to master your schedule. I assign dedicated blocks for each business or priority task — to illustrate, back when I was running my first duo of companies, I devoted mornings to one and afternoons and evenings to the other. This approach minimized distractions and helped me stay focused on what truly mattered each day.

I'm also a big believer in the 80/20 rule: focus on the 20% of activities that yield 80% of the results, and don't be afraid to eliminate or delegate the rest. Technology can be a true lifesaver here — my digital calendar (and my handwritten one) keep me and my businesses moving at full speed.

Make the most of every free moment. I like to review emails, proposals or agreements while I'm cooking or eating. It's a simple way to stay productive and avoid wasting time on tasks I can easily knock out during downtime. Every minute counts!

Related: How to Successfully Run Multiple Businesses

2. Delegate like a pro

No one's a superhero — and you shouldn't be expected to handle every task alone. I've learned the hard way that knowing what to hand off (and to whom) is critical. I concentrate on my strengths, like brainstorming and big-picture planning and leave specialized work to the pros.

Building teams of talented, trustworthy people is non-negotiable. If hiring full-time staff isn't on the cards, there are skilled freelancers and virtual assistants just a few clicks away. One of my real estate marketing businesses requires a lot of content creation and marketing of luxury real estate homes in California. Outsourcing work like graphic design or video editing frees up my time to focus on growth initiatives.

3. Prioritize ruthlessly

Trying to juggle everything will only make you dizzy. That's why prioritization remains one of my top skills. Every business I run gets its own set of goals, usually mapped out each quarter, and these guide my daily and weekly priorities. Not everything is urgent; knowing how to identify genuine emergencies versus issues that can wait is burnout prevention 101. And if a similar task pops up across several businesses — like a round of contract reviews or a big content-planning session — I tackle them together to maximize efficiency.

4. Get (and stay) organized

Organization is the thread holding this circus act together! For each venture, keeping communication, files and workflows in order — saving hours that would've otherwise been wasted hunting for that one lost document — is crucial. Documenting processes is also clutch; clear operations manuals empower my teams and simplify onboarding when it's time to grow. Additionally, every Friday, I dedicate 30 minutes to decluttering my desk, cleaning out my inbox and closing open loops in my schedule. This process has saved my sanity more than once.

Related: Think You Can Handle Running Multiple Businesses? Here Are the Pros and Cons You Need to Consider.

5. Protect your work-life balance

Let's be real: with multiple businesses, the temptation to work nonstop is strong, but burnout isn't an option. I set firm boundaries. Although I love to work 24/7, I still take time to relax — usually, when my body says I have to. And I still make sure to pencil in downtime regularly, from daily exercise to mealtime and fun events.

I also try to work in business industries that I genuinely love. When I invest in hobby-based ventures, it never really feels like work. Let's say you are a baseball card collector and you turned it into a business venture — you could attend card-collecting events and visit hobby shops as part of your workday. Blending passion with business keeps things exciting and fulfilling. These recharge moments fuel the energy and creativity I need for the week ahead. And, when those wins — big or small — come rolling in, I always take a breath to celebrate the progress. It's a great morale boost that reminds me why I love the hustle.

6. Stay flexible and keep learning

If I've learned anything across my 30+ businesses, it's that adaptability is a must. Every venture throws new curveballs and every mistake is another lesson in disguise. Sometimes, I would take on too much or get hung up on tasks I should have let go, but every stumble made me a better business owner. Keeping up with market trends, being open to pivots and investing in self-development — whether by attending conferences, coaching platforms, diving into leadership books or connecting with other entrepreneurs — makes me more effective and keeps my companies ahead of the curve.

Related: How Leaders Can Embrace Flexibility and Still Find the Productivity and Creativity They Need

7. Enjoy the ride

Juggling multiple businesses can feel like a high-wire act (and sometimes, it is), but with planning, the right team and an openness to learning, it's absolutely possible — and incredibly rewarding. No entrepreneur starts as a master juggler. Skills build over time, and the satisfaction that comes from watching your business thrive is second to none. So, trust the process, enjoy your wins and go show the world just how much you can accomplish!

Whether you're just starting or already deep into the entrepreneurial juggle, I hope these tips can help you make the most of your amazing adventure.