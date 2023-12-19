Ask Marc | Get Free Advice About Your Business From the Co-Founder of Netflix Get free business advice during our next Ask Marc, live Q&A, on 1/9/24 at 2 PM ET. You don't want to miss it—send in your questions now.

By Entrepreneur Staff

The co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, Marc Randolph, has a personal mission to help entrepreneurs around the world achieve their dreams. He has mentored hundreds of early-stage entrepreneurs and helped seed dozens of successful tech ventures, and now he wants to help you.

In our livestream series Ask Marc, you have the opportunity to ask Marc Randolph any of your most pressing business questions, from big-picture problems to in-the-weeds details, including:

  • How do you start a business on a small budget?
  • What's the best way to raise funds?
  • What are the top actions a business should take to grow revenue?
  • What is the best way to find and hire the right talent?

This is a remarkable opportunity to ask one of the most successful and innovative business leaders anything you want! Submit your questions now then join us on January 9th at 2 PM EST to hear your answers live.

Start Asking
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Entrepreneurs Entrepreneurship Starting a Business Grow Your Business Running a Business CEOs Advice Q&As Ask Marc

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

7 Passive Income Ideas to Make Money and Build Wealth in 2024

Looking to start a side hustle for some extra money in 2024? Check out these seven internet-based home businesses to get you motivated.

By Chris D. Bentley
Living

5 Strategies to Thrive as a Solo Business Owner — Without Burning Out

A recent study revealed that 42% of small business owners have experienced burnout in the past month, with an additional 24% currently grappling with it

By Alykhan Jetha
Business News

Marvel Just Dropped Actor Jonathan Majors After He Was Convicted of Assault

The rising Hollywood star is best known for playing the villain Kang the Conquerer in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.'

By Jonathan Small
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Predicts '2024 Is the Year of the Entrepreneur' as She Launches New Business Venture

The "Shark Tank" star is launching a new platform early next year.

By Emily Rella
By Sam Silverman
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.