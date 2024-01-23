Tull wants founders to move with "velocity," and says too many of them let one preoccupation slow them down.

The world moves fast. Thomas Tull wants founders to move faster.

That's why, when he invests in a startup, he gives them this advice: "Prepare for velocity." In other words, make sure you're ready to grow quickly and pivot at a moment's notice.

Tull has taken that advice himself. His career has run on fast growth — from when he ran a chain of laundromats after college, to later founding the film studio Legendary Entertainment (which made massive hits including The Dark Knight trilogy and The Hangover series). That work, along with finding success as a tech and VC investor, made him a billionaire. After leaving Legendary in 2017, he continued his investing career — starting Tulco, and supporting Pinterest, FIGS, and Oculus Rift — as well as the United States Innovative Technology Fund, which invests in companies like Sandbox AQ. He's also part-owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Yankees.