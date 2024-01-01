Entrepreneur magazine
January 2024

January 2024

Entrepreneur | January 2024
January 2024
Entrepreneur Magazine
Franchise

How Entrepreneur Ranked This Year's Franchise 500, and the Big Trends We Saw

We measure all kinds of metrics to determine the holistic health of the franchises on our list, but this year we paid particular attention to certain data points.

Franchise

This One Thing Is the Secret to Hampton by Hilton's 40-Year Reign In the Hotel Industry

Hampton by Hilton has ranked in the Top 10 of our Franchise 500 for the ninth time — and the brand is still relying on something that's been there from the beginning.

Franchise

The Event That Almost Destroyed Kumon Is Now Securing Its Spot As the Top Education Franchise In the Country

This year marks Kumon's 23rd year at the top of its category, and its fourth consecutive year in the Top 10. Its consistent success underscores its resilience and ongoing appeal in the educational sector.

Franchise

Why Taco Bell's New Boss Says He's 'Not the Dictionary Definition of a CEO'

Taco Bell continues its reign atop the Franchise 500 under innovative leadership that defies traditional norms, paving the way for a new era in fast food excellence.


Entrepreneur magazine

Franchise

I Was a Franchisee, and Now I'm a Franchisor. Here's My Parting Advice to New Franchisees.

Step one: Ask yourself what kind of lifestyle you want.

By Emily Holmes
Franchise

'There's an Inevitability' that AI Will Transform the Franchise Industry. Here's How It's Already Happening.

From drive-thru assistants to local marketing campaigns, franchisees and franchisors are already busy putting AI to work.

By Yiren Lu
Franchise

These 3 Critical Factors Determine Whether Franchisees From the Same Brand Will Flourish or Flounder

Nearly two decades of observing the franchise industry has helped me identify a formula that informs how successful a franchisee will be.

By Scott Greenberg
Franchise

What Does A Franchise's Opening Day Look Like? We Sent A Photographer to Capture It — Nerves and All

Follow the journey of Michael and Rebecca Son on their opening day with StretchLab.

By Kaitlin Goldin
Franchise

What It's Really Like to Become a Franchisee: Expectations vs. Reality

A recent survey in partnership with Franchise Business Review provides unfiltered perspectives from new franchisees, shedding light on the realities of starting and operating a franchise.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise

These 5 Brands Are Conquering the Franchise Industry at Warp Speed. Here's Why.

Every year, we look at the franchises that jumped the most spots on our Franchise 500. Here's what they're doing right.

By Clint Carter
Franchise

This One Menu Item Turned Arby's Into a Top Contender In the Fast Food Scene

The brand breaks into the Franchise 500 Top 10 on the strength of its game-changing Wagyu Burgers, reimagining the classic American meal and cementing its place as a culinary innovator in the fast food space.

By Margot Boyer-Dry
Franchise

Culver's Is Punching Way Above Its Weight In the Fast Food World, Thanks to This Unique Growth Strategy

Despite being much smaller than its competitors, Culver's landed at #6 on this year's Franchise 500 by making deliberate decisions and a series of innovations.

By Margot Boyer-Dry
Franchise

Ace Hardware's Major Investment in This Underused Marketing Strategy Reaped Huge Returns

Ace Hardware's recent outreach strategy is not just winning over customers but is also attracting a record number of prospective franchisees — And it landed the brand at #5 in this Year's Franchise 500.

By Margot Boyer-Dry
Franchise

Dunkin' Brews Up Cross-Generational Buzz With This Odd Celebrity Pairing

The brand's recent campaign featuring a Gen X actor and a Gen Z rapper is winning over customers of all ages, and helped land them at #6 on this year's Franchise 500.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Jersey Mike's Grew From Hometown Hero to National Powerhouse By Adopting This Mindset

The brand, number two on the Franchise 500, is now poised to grow internationally by bringing its close-knit, neighborhood deli-feel to the world.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

These Two Factors Are Leading the UPS Store's Rapid Expansion

The UPS Store holds steady at #4 on the Franchise 500 for the second straight year, by relying on two key intangibles.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Popeyes' Is Going Global — And Its Secret International Recipe Is Helping the Brand Sizzle Here At Home

The fast food chicken giant transformed U.S. franchises with lessons from abroad, climbing the ranks in the Franchise 500 with its unique blend of innovation and tradition.

By Margot Boyer-Dry
Leadership

5 Disasterous Situations You Could Face As a Leader In 2024 — And How to Survive Them, According to Experts

From toxic remote workplaces to economic insecurity and global disasters, there's a lot to worry about. But you can be prepared.

By Liz Brody
Starting a Business

What to Do When You Fail to Live Up to Your Own Expectations

My product launch was a failure. But here's why that became a good thing.

By Jason Feifer

