Entrepreneur | January 2024

Entrepreneur magazine
January 2024
Already subscribed? Manage account hereSubscribe Now
January 2024
How Entrepreneur Ranked This Year's Franchise 500, and the Big Trends We Saw
We measure all kinds of metrics to determine the holistic health of the franchises on our list, but this year we paid particular attention to certain data points.
This One Thing Is the Secret to Hampton by Hilton's 40-Year Reign In the Hotel Industry
Hampton by Hilton has ranked in the Top 10 of our Franchise 500 for the ninth time — and the brand is still relying on something that's been there from the beginning.
The Event That Almost Destroyed Kumon Is Now Securing Its Spot As the Top Education Franchise In the Country
This year marks Kumon's 23rd year at the top of its category, and its fourth consecutive year in the Top 10. Its consistent success underscores its resilience and ongoing appeal in the educational sector.
Why Taco Bell's New Boss Says He's 'Not the Dictionary Definition of a CEO'
Taco Bell continues its reign atop the Franchise 500 under innovative leadership that defies traditional norms, paving the way for a new era in fast food excellence.
Subscribe Today
I Was a Franchisee, and Now I'm a Franchisor. Here's My Parting Advice to New Franchisees.
Step one: Ask yourself what kind of lifestyle you want.
'There's an Inevitability' that AI Will Transform the Franchise Industry. Here's How It's Already Happening.
From drive-thru assistants to local marketing campaigns, franchisees and franchisors are already busy putting AI to work.
These 3 Critical Factors Determine Whether Franchisees From the Same Brand Will Flourish or Flounder
Nearly two decades of observing the franchise industry has helped me identify a formula that informs how successful a franchisee will be.
What Does A Franchise's Opening Day Look Like? We Sent A Photographer to Capture It — Nerves and All
Follow the journey of Michael and Rebecca Son on their opening day with StretchLab.
What It's Really Like to Become a Franchisee: Expectations vs. Reality
A recent survey in partnership with Franchise Business Review provides unfiltered perspectives from new franchisees, shedding light on the realities of starting and operating a franchise.
These 5 Brands Are Conquering the Franchise Industry at Warp Speed. Here's Why.
Every year, we look at the franchises that jumped the most spots on our Franchise 500. Here's what they're doing right.
This One Menu Item Turned Arby's Into a Top Contender In the Fast Food Scene
The brand breaks into the Franchise 500 Top 10 on the strength of its game-changing Wagyu Burgers, reimagining the classic American meal and cementing its place as a culinary innovator in the fast food space.
Culver's Is Punching Way Above Its Weight In the Fast Food World, Thanks to This Unique Growth Strategy
Despite being much smaller than its competitors, Culver's landed at #6 on this year's Franchise 500 by making deliberate decisions and a series of innovations.
Ace Hardware's Major Investment in This Underused Marketing Strategy Reaped Huge Returns
Ace Hardware's recent outreach strategy is not just winning over customers but is also attracting a record number of prospective franchisees — And it landed the brand at #5 in this Year's Franchise 500.
Dunkin' Brews Up Cross-Generational Buzz With This Odd Celebrity Pairing
The brand's recent campaign featuring a Gen X actor and a Gen Z rapper is winning over customers of all ages, and helped land them at #6 on this year's Franchise 500.
Jersey Mike's Grew From Hometown Hero to National Powerhouse By Adopting This Mindset
The brand, number two on the Franchise 500, is now poised to grow internationally by bringing its close-knit, neighborhood deli-feel to the world.
These Two Factors Are Leading the UPS Store's Rapid Expansion
The UPS Store holds steady at #4 on the Franchise 500 for the second straight year, by relying on two key intangibles.
Popeyes' Is Going Global — And Its Secret International Recipe Is Helping the Brand Sizzle Here At Home
The fast food chicken giant transformed U.S. franchises with lessons from abroad, climbing the ranks in the Franchise 500 with its unique blend of innovation and tradition.
5 Disasterous Situations You Could Face As a Leader In 2024 — And How to Survive Them, According to Experts
From toxic remote workplaces to economic insecurity and global disasters, there's a lot to worry about. But you can be prepared.
What to Do When You Fail to Live Up to Your Own Expectations
My product launch was a failure. But here's why that became a good thing.