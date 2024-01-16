This story appears in the January 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There was never a time when being a great leader was easy, exactly. But in our current era, leading is arguably harder than ever. The pandemic ushered in the normalization of remote and hybrid workplaces, which require a whole new skillset to manage — especially since the current workforce spans five generations. There's lowgrade anxiety about a recession, and artificial intelligence stealing all our jobs. There's political division in an election year, and devastating wars raging around the globe. And on top of it all, it's easier than ever to spin off an angry email, Slack message or tweet that will land you in hot water. So how can you navigate all of these dynamics, while still being the inspiring, ambitious leader that people need? We asked experts to advise on the worst-case scenarious, and how to prepare for them.

What to do if… the recession shows up late for dinner