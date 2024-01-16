My product launch was a failure. But here's why that became a good thing.

You want success. So why won't it just come...easier?

Haven't you put in the work? The time? The agony? I'll be honest: This subject is raw for me. My recent product launch flopped, and I was crushed. Then I found something to pick myself back up. I want to give that to you today.

Because here's the thing: You will fail at something this year. It's a certainty. Failure comes for us all. But we will only be measured by how we respond.