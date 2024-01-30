It's hard to draw a line in the sand, but it doesn't have to be.

Q: I feel like work is overtaking my life. I know I'm supposed to "create boundaries," but how? — Jamie, Houston

If you're feeling stressed, ask yourself this question: "What activities make me feel happier and more at ease?"

Whatever your answers are, those are your nonnegotiables. Please draw boundaries around them. No amount of work or obligation should encroach upon them, because then you won't have the energy or focus to fulfill your work and obligations. For me, my nonnegotiables are my early morning exercise, a long Sunday morning walk with my husband, and the one specific work objective I identify each day.