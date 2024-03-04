Join our webinar on March 27th as our experts unveil empowering secrets that will allow you to lead with confidence in the competitive entrepreneurial world. Register now!

Have you ever wondered if there's a shortcut to navigate the tumultuous journey of building a successful startup? What if we introduced you to global role model female entrepreneurs who are ready to share their secrets to growth hacking your business? Join us in this empowering webinar tailored for women entrepreneurs, especially in celebration of Women's History Month in 2024.

In this webinar, global business development and networking expert Lirone Glikman will engage in insightful conversations with three accomplished female entrepreneurs.

Together, they will delve into the world of growth hacking, discussing the challenges that paved the way for innovative solutions and entrepreneurial triumphs.

Get ready to embark on a journey through the entrepreneurial landscape, specifically tailored for women in the early stages of their startup adventure. We'll shine a spotlight on growth hacks spanning personal development, founding a company, raising funds and acquiring clients, managing challenges, and resilience.

Key Takeaways:

How to stay resilient and handle the startup roller coaster

How to navigate male - dominated industries

Learn proven techniques for investor attraction and client acquisition.

Discover approaches to hack your company's growth.

Gain practical insights into effective management.

Join "SheHacks Success" to unlock empowering secrets and lead with confidence in the competitive entrepreneurial world. Celebrate Women's Month by amplifying the voices of female founders on their path to success!

About the Speakers:

Lirone Glikman is a global business development specialist and an international keynote speaker specializing in business networking and personal branding, and a contributor at Entrepreneur.com. As she dedicates her life to help professionals achive their business goals through relationships, she founded 'The Human Factor by Lirone Glikman' firm, to support cutting-edge startups' global expansion, and for over a decade, she has been speaking and teaching her methodology for business relationships and personal branding to countless startups, Fortune 500 companies, universities, and governments, all over the world. Lirone is also an adviser at an affiliated UN committee dedicated to the SDG goals.



May Piamenta, the visionary CEO and founder of Vee, comes from the small town of Dimona, Israel. Inspired to dedicate her career to helping those in need after a personal loss, she became an entrepreneur from an early age. May established her first e-commerce shop at 13, which she successfully sold by 16. She launched Vee in 2021 and raised over $15 million to develop a transformative GEN AI platform empowering nonprofits to thrive in their missions. May Piamenta has gained recognition as a top rising business leader.



Livia Anne Guarnieri, founder of TROIKA360, is considered a leading subject matter expert in OEM operations. Throughout her career in the automotive industry, Livia has consistently excelled as an innovator and thought leader allowing her proven methods to provide continual success in a changing but predominantly male field. Livia has worked directly with every major vehicle manufacturer and multiple OEM service providers, delivering solutions resulting in significant financial gains.



Tzameret Fuerst is a renowned serial social entrepreneur, global professional speaker and life-long learner. A TEDMED, TEDx speaker, Tzameret draws upon her extraordinary entrepreneurial journey in Africa to help corporate and startup teams develop an entrepreneurial mindset, bold leadership and resilience amid adversity, chaos, and ambiguity. She co-founded and served as CEO of Circ MedTech, developers of an innovative, globally acclaimed, FDA cleared medical device for HIV prevention, endorsed by Bill Gates and the United Nations. She led the company from prototype to commercialization with funding by the Gates Foundation and the USGOV, securing historic WHO approval and ultimately saving over 250,000 lives.